Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently downplayed Washington, D.C.’s crime problems, saying there’s a lot of “energy” going into making the nation’s capital seem far worse than it is.
“We need to talk about the reality here,” Buttigieg said during a Sunday MSNBC appearance. “There’s a lot of funding and a lot of energy going into telling a different story in news outlets and online.”
“But the simple fact
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Public safety group finds FBI violent crime data is higher than initially reported - April 8, 2024
- Buttigieg downplays DC crime rate despite having security detail: ‘I can safely walk my dog to the Capitol’ - April 8, 2024
- Biden accuses Trump of ‘simply lying’ with abortion statement - April 8, 2024