Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat rival Bernie Sanders in Iowa in the race for delegates, according to projected national delegate allocations released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Billie Eilish, Billy Porter help kick off rain-hit Oscar red carpet - February 9, 2020
- China reports 97 new coronavirus deaths on mainland on Sunday, toll rises to 908 - February 9, 2020
- Buttigieg edges past Sanders in Iowa’s national delegate race: state party - February 9, 2020