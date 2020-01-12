Buttigieg gets endorsement from Iowa congressman ahead of February 3 caucus

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was endorsed by veteran Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack on Sunday, a high-profile boost for the White House hopeful just three weeks before the party’s nominating contest begins in Iowa on Feb. 3.
