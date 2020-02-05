Buttigieg has narrow lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats’ first results

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead on Tuesday in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 62% of precincts reporting.
