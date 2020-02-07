Buttigieg narrowly wins Iowa caucuses: state party results

Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa’s Democratic presidential caucuses, the state party said on Thursday, after a long delay in releasing the results of the first contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.
