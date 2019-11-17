Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa: poll

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a clear lead among Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, the state that will hold the first nominating contest in February, a new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom opinion poll showed on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas near university campus - November 16, 2019
- UK PM Johnson’s Conservatives have highest support since 2017: polls - November 16, 2019
- UK PM Johnson: All Conservative election candidates pledge to back my Brexit deal - November 16, 2019