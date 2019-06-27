Buy Kretschmar® Products at Jewel-Osco, Help Make-A-Wish Grant Wishes for Kids

Premium Deli Brand Partners with Retailer to Benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kretschmar ® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has teamed up with Jewel-Osco to benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois. From June 26 – July 9, 2019, Kretschmar will donate 10 cents to Make-A-Wish Illinois for every pound of Kretschmar deli meat and cheese purchased at Jewel-Osco stores.

This Kretschmar Legendary Wishes campaign with Jewel-Osco will help Make-A-Wish Illinois grant wishes for Chicago-area children facing critical illnesses. Noah, an 11-year old Make-A-Wish youth from suburban Deerfield, Illinois, has been bravely fighting cancer, and this program with Jewel-Osco will help fund a special destination trip for Noah and his family, allowing him the chance to swim with dolphins. Noah will also be featured in Kretschmar signage at Jewel-Osco deli counters throughout the region.

“Kretschmar is honored to partner with Jewel-Osco in supporting the Make-A-Wish Illinois chapter,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager with Smithfield Foods. “We are dedicated to supporting the important efforts of Make-A-Wish and helping to make once-in-a-lifetime wishes come true for children facing critical illnesses here in Chicago.”

“As a grassroots organization, we rely on generous donors like Kretschmar and Jewel-Osco to make sure that we have the resources necessary to reach every eligible child with a wish,” said Wendy Schultz, Corporate Giving Director for Make-A-Wish Illinois. “We’re thankful that these contributions will be available for us to provide a very special experience for Noah and his family, and also to do the same for other deserving children throughout Illinois.”

The program will run from June 26 – July 9, 2019. Every pound of Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses purchased at the Jewel-Osco deli counter will prompt a donation of 10 cents, up to $14,000.

Since 2012, Kretschmar has contributed more than $850,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally and has sponsored more than 18 wishes with local chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign. With the help of retail partners, the brand has raised funds through “per pound” Kretschmar donations, employee donations, sandwich fundraisers, and sales of Make-A-Wish paper stars sold at stores’ registers for $1 donations. The brand gives these funds to local Make-A-Wish chapters to continue to grant more wishes.

About Kretschmar

Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has meant quality since 1883. Our hams are made with a unique hardwood smoking process. Kretschmar poultry and beef are hand-trimmed using the finest cuts. Our full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats is delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts. And our premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions worldwide. Try the Legendary Taste of Kretschmar today. For great recipes and more, like us on Facebook or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com. Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by New Albertsons, Inc. The grocery and drug retailer has 188 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Iowa, and employs 31,000 associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow on social media at Facebook.com/JewelOsco, Twitter.com/JewelOsco, Instagram.com/JewelOsco, Pinterest.com/JewelOscopr and YouTube.com/JewelOsco.

About Make-A-Wish Illinois

Hope is medicine for children with critical illnesses. A wish helps kids look past their limitations, helps families overcome anxiety and helps entire communities experience joy. Most importantly, wishes can improve a child’s quality of life. A wish brings hope which not only boosts spirits; it gives kids an edge in coping with critical illnesses. Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 15,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish® with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members. A child does NOT necessarily have to have a terminal diagnosis to qualify. For information visit: illinois.wish.org.

