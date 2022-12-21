Shambhala Project Google Earth Image of the Shambhala Project

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to share an end of season summary of progress made in 2022 along with goals heading into the 2023 mining season.

Highlights:

Successful Capital Raise for the 2022 Mining Season Objectives. Link

High grade XRF intercepts of Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium from Shambhala #71. Link

Installation of Year Round Security at Shambhala #71 mine. Link

Successful Ground Penetrating Radar Testing Locating original New Rambler Workings. Link

Maintained a .014 Debt to Asset Ratio. Link

New Corporate Website. Link

With the year coming to an end, Buyer Group Chief Executive Officer David A. Bryant commented: “We head into 2023 with great enthusiasm and determination to see Shambhala advance to the next level. Seeing the current and recent economic environment our team is very pleased with the decision to keep our expenses minimal during the 2022 season. We achieved our goals this season to perfection by advancing our knowledge, confirming mineralization, and securing our main asset all while keeping costs very low. This is setting BYRG up to have a record year of progress in 2023.”

For 2023 Buyer Group International, Inc. is kicking the year off with a targeted expansion program. Buyer Group has already submitted the necessary documentation to both the BLM and County Recorder to begin the processing of a 268 acre expansion. Upon confirmation of ownership (approximately 90 days) BYRG will do an in-depth press release on the reasoning behind this key expansion. In addition to this Buyer Group continues positive dialogue with a well accredited Exploration Geologist to join the Shambhala Project for the 2023 season and onwards. BYRG also remains realistic on our need for long term funding to advance this project to its full potential. To accomplish this we continue positive dialogue with numerous family offices and institutions interested in shareholder friendly long term funding solutions. The intended goal would be to close on the necessary funding prior to the 2023 mining season. Buyer Group also hasn’t forgotten the other boxes that need to be checked off including Share Reductions, 3rd party assays, and the completed Finra ticker and name change to reflect our current business direction.

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala project consists of 71 lode claims in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

