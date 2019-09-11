Buying a big stick: South Korea’s military spending has North Korea worried

South Korea and North Korea have continued to pour resources into modernizing their militaries despite a frenzy of diplomacy since 2018, data shows, creating a point of tension that has sharpened as talks have stalled.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democrats pressure Republicans by advancing gun control bills - September 10, 2019
- Republican pulls slightly ahead in North Carolina congressional election results - September 10, 2019
- With Bolton’s departure, an Iran hawk leaves the chessboard - September 10, 2019