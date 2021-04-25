Buzz B-Gone Zap Reviews: Scam Risks or Real Mosquito Zapper?

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is a powerful mosquito zapper that is portable, using purple LED lights to eliminate bugs providing a bite-free environment against those annoying flying insects, but does the easy to use, light in weight compact BuzzBGone zapper actually work or is not worth your money to buy today because it is simply a cheap device??

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is a mosquito zapper sold online through MyBuzzBGone.com.

The device uses a light to attract mosquitos and other flying insects, then has an electric coil to zap the insects.

Does the Buzz B-Gone Zap really work? Is it worth the price? Find out everything you need to know about the Buzz B-Gone Zap today in our review.

What is the Buzz B-Gone Zap?

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is an insect zapping system priced at $40 per unit.

The system claims to keep your loved ones bite-free using a combination of light and electricity. The Buzz B-Gone Zap uses light to attract annoying insects towards the device. Then, when the insects get too close, the device zaps and kills them.

You can use the Buzz B-Gone Zap around the home, on your patio, in your backyard, around the campfire, or anywhere else you need to kill mosquitos. The device kills mosquitos without harmful chemicals, and it’s 100% safe to use.

You can exclusively buy the Buzz B-Gone Zap through MyBuzzBGone.com. Bulk discounts are available when ordering multiple units.

How Does the Buzz B-Gone Zap Work?

The Buzz B-Gone Zap attracts and zaps bugs using a combination of purple LEDs and an electric coil.

Bugs are attracted to certain types of light. Some zapping systems use ultraviolet (UV) light to attract insects. Insects see the UV light and associate it with humans and other food sources. They fly towards it, thinking they’re about to get an easy meal. Then, when the insects get too close to the light, they reach the electric coil, which zaps them and kills them instantly.

The Buzz B-Gone Zap uses a purple LED instead of a UV light, but it works in a similar way: mosquitos and other insects are attracted to the purple light, flying towards it until it’s too late to escape.

The end result is that the Buzz B-Gone Zap attracts, zaps, and kills mosquitos and other insects around your home.

The makers of the Buzz B-Gone Zap advertise the device as a way to protect yourself against Zika virus, malaria, encephalitis, West Nile virus, and other insect-borne diseases. Mosquitos and other insects can carry deadly diseases. If you allow mosquitos to populate your property, you could expose yourself and your family to harm.

Whether protecting your family or solving an annoying problem, the Buzz B-Gone Zap aims to be the right insect zapping system for you.

Buzz B-Gone Zap Features

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is an easy-to-use device that attracts and zaps mosquitoes. Like other bug zapping systems, it consists of an electric coil, an interior light, and a one-button interface. It’s easy for anyone to use.

Here are some of the core features of the Buzz B-Gone Zap:

Attracts with Purple LEDs: The Buzz B-Gone Zap has purple light emitting diodes (LEDs). These LEDs trick the mosquito into thinking the light is a food source. Mosquitos associate certain types of light with living organisms, so they fly towards it.

Zaps with Electricity: Once bugs get too close to the Buzz B-Gone Zap, the unit zaps them with an electric coil. As bugs contact the electric coil, the electricity surges into their bodies, causing them to drop dead around the base of the Buzz B-Gone Zap.

100% Safe with No Harmful Chemicals: Some mosquito treatment systems require chemicals, pesticides, and other toxic solutions. The Buzz B-Gone Zap provides similar benefits while being 100% safe with no harmful chemicals.

Rechargeable: You can recharge the Buzz B-Gone Zap using any ordinary USB port (it charges via micro-USB), allowing you to take it on-the-go with you, even if you don’t have electricity. You can take Buzz B-Gone Zap camping, for example, or take it to the far corners of your backyard.

Portable: The Buzz B-Gone Zap is portable. You can carry it around your home, take it camping, and use it anywhere. It’s not large: the device is about 6” to 8” tall. It can fit into a backpack, luggage, a camping gear bag, or anything else.

Stand It or Hang It: The Buzz B-Gone Zap has a loop on the top you can use to hang the zapper anywhere it needs to go – like an outdoor patio. It can also stand on its own, and you can easily place it on a table or anywhere else.

Avoid Mosquitos and Other Annoying Insects: The Buzz B-Gone Zap doesn’t target a single type of bug. It targets all types of bugs. Some people use it to target mosquitos. Others use it to target multiple types of flying insects. Whatever types of bugs or insects you have around your home, the Buzz B-Gone Zap could help.

How to Use the Buzz B-Gone Zap

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is easy for anyone to use. If you can charge your phone, then you should have no trouble using the Buzz B-Gone Zap.

Here’s how to setup the device and use it for the first time, as outlined on the official website:

Step 1) Use the included micro-USB cable to charge the Buzz B-Gone Zap. The LED indicator will turn red when charging, then turn green when fully charged.

Step 2) Unplug the Buzz B-Gone Zap from the charger, then turn the top rotary switch to turn on the device. If you did it right, you’ll hear a ‘click’, and the purple LEDs will come on.

Step 3) Place the Buzz B-Gone Zap in a central location. You can hang it using the included loop. Or, you can place it on a table or anywhere else. Some people leave the Buzz B-Gone Zap running for an hour before they go outside. Others carry it with them around the house, creating an active mosquito shield anywhere they go.

The makers of the Buzz B-Gone Zap do not disclose how long the unit will run on a charge, nor do they disclose the size of the battery. However, they claim to use a long-lasting, rechargeable battery. With similar devices, you can run the mosquito zapper for 5 to 10 hours before it needs to be recharged.

Why Do Bugs Fly Towards the Buzz B-Gone Zap?

Mosquitos are an annoying problem at many homes. Can the Buzz B-Gone Zap really attract and kill mosquitos? Will it eliminate flying insect problems around your home?

Many bug zappers use ultraviolet (UV) light to attract mosquitos. Studies show that mosquitos associate UV light with food sources – like humans.

Other bug zappers use visible light – like the purple lights used in the Buzz B-Gone Zap. Some studies show that mosquitos are attracted to purple light, although most studies focus on ultraviolet light instead of visible light.

In this study, for example, researchers found that mosquitos preferred ultraviolet light the most while ignoring red and yellow lights entirely. Some people add a yellow or red light to their porch to keep the bugs away.

Bugs always pay attention to visible light, even if they don’t associate it with a food source. In this study, researchers found that bugs need light to navigate, relying on fixed light points to explore their environment. Before the invention of electricity, bugs successfully navigated based on the stars and the moon. Today, bugs easily get confused in big cities because of the artificial light. They might see thousands of stars and moons around them, confusing their built-in navigation systems.

A purple light – like the one used on the Buzz B-Gone Zap – could act as a navigation beacon for mosquitos and other bugs. It tells bugs there’s a food source nearby. Although it’s not as proven as ultraviolet light, purple light could attract mosquitos, forcing them into the electric coils and clearing your house of annoying insects.

Buzz B-Gone Zap Reviews & Ratings

The Buzz B-Gone Zap has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on MyBuzzBGone.com website. Because the Buzz B-Gone Zap is a new device, there are few other reviews available online outside of the official website.

Overall, most reviewers are happy with the performance of the Buzz B-Gone Zap, claiming it works as advertised to attract bugs, zap them, and remove mosquitos from their environment.

Some of the reviews and ratings from customers include:

Multiple customers praise the Buzz B-Gone Zap’s battery life, claiming it charges quickly and holds a charge all evening; you can charge the device during the day, then let it run while you sit outside on the patio at night, keeping you mosquito-free all summer long

Another customer praised the Buzz B-Gone Zap for using the same technology that restaurants use to keep bugs away

One customer claimed that the Buzz B-Gone Zap got rid of “all the mosquitos” on their property while also eliminating flies and other bothersome insects

A customer on the official Buzz B-Gone Zap website claims that the device “works like a charm” for removing bugs, mosquitos, and other insects

With a nearly perfect average rating online, the Buzz B-Gone Zap has been praised by reviewers for its ability to eliminate mosquitos and other flying insects.

Buzz B-Gone Zap Pricing

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is exclusively available to order through MyBuzzBGone.com, where it’s priced at $39.99 per unit. Bulk discounts can drop the price as low as $27.50 per unit.

Here’s how pricing works online:

1 Zap: $39.99 + $8.95 Shipping

$39.99 + $8.95 Shipping 2 Zaps: $79.98 + $9.95 Shipping

$79.98 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Zaps: $89.98 + $10.95 Shipping

$89.98 + $10.95 Shipping 4 Zaps: $109.97 + $11.95 Shipping

Each purchase comes with the main Buzz B-Gone Zap unit as well as a micro-USB charging cord. It’s everything you need to charge, setup, and run the Buzz B-Gone Zap for the first time.

Buzz B-Gone Zap Refund Policy

The makers of the Buzz B-Gone Zap offer 30 day refunds on unopened and unused products. If you have not opened or used your Buzz B-Gone Zap, then you can request a refund (minus original shipping costs of $8.95 to $11.95 per order) within 30 days of your original purchase date.

The company does not offer refunds on any used or opened products. Despite claiming to offer a satisfaction guarantee, the company does not accept refunds if you used the Buzz B-Gone Zap and were unsatisfied with its performance.

Most bug zappers have a generous refund policy. It’s unusual that the Buzz B-Gone Zap has a strict refund policy, especially given the fact that the company advertises a “100% satisfaction guarantee.”

Who’s Behind the Buzz B-Gone Zap?

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is sold online by Prestige Alliance Limited, an ecommerce company registered I New Jersey. That company appears to source electronics and other consumer products from manufacturers in China, selling the products online to western markers like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

You can contact the makers of Buzz B-Gone Zap via the following:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 855-378-9408

Mailing Address: 48 Bi-State #617, Old Tappan, NJ 07675

Final Word

Mosquitos are some of the deadliest insects on the planet. The Buzz B-Gone Zap kills mosquitoes and other insects that could be carrying diseases. By hanging the device outside and letting it run, you can clear the area of bugs, giving you a mosquito-free backyard.

The Buzz B-Gone Zap could work as advertised to eliminate flies, mosquitos, and other bugs in your air. The bugs are attracted to the purple light, flying towards it until they get zapped by the electric coil.

However, the lack of a refund policy is unusual. Despite claiming to have a “100% satisfaction guarantee,” the company does not accept refunds on any used purchases. If you used the Buzz B-Gone Zap and were unsatisfied with its performance, then you cannot obtain a refund.

To learn more about the Buzz B-Gone Zap or to buy online today, visit MyBuzzBGone.com.

Official Website: https://www.mybuzzbgone.com/

Contact Details: Buzz B-Gone Zap

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 855-378-9408

