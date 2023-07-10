Rock The South Music Festival The crowd at the Rock The South country music festival in Cullman, AL.

Carrollton, TX, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BuzzBallz is following the festival circuit all summer long, making their upcoming stop at York Family Farms in Cullman, AL from July 20-22 as an official partner of the Rock The South music festival.

Self-described as the “Biggest Party in the South,” Rock The South has been a summer celebration staple of Cullman, AL for over a decade. First created as an opportunity to raise money for a devastating 2011 tornado, the event has grown and continued on giving back to the community and celebrating Southern culture.

Yashika Maru, Trade and Shopper Marketing Manager for BuzzBallz, said that partnering with Rock The South will provide new and beneficial opportunities to the BuzzBallz brand.

“We haven’t delved much into the world of music events yet as a brand. Alabama is a growing market for us and we are excited to be in a new environment of people and music together,” Maru said.

The festival brings in classic and modern country music superstars and up and comers, and this year will headline artists Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green, among others.

The BuzzBallz brand is built upon themes of having a good time, being with those you love, and being the life of the party, all of which make them a likely and ideal partner for Rock The South.

Associate Trade & Events Marketing Manager for BuzzBallz, Cori Culbertson, said the dynamic energy of the event perfectly complements the fun experience BuzzBallz delivers.

“We are beyond excited for our partnership with Rock The South. We are thrilled to redefine the way country music enthusiasts enjoy their cocktail,” Culbertson said.

Similar to Rock The South’s tradition of bringing in classic and modern favorites alike, BuzzBallz will be sampling their staple Strawberry ‘Rita and newer popular Chili Mango flavor each day of the event. They will also be hosting swag giveaways and have been running a sweepstakes for a winner to receive two general admission tickets to the event.

Tickets for 3-day general admission, 3-day VIP, Country Club Skydeck access, and RV or car parking are still available on the Rock The South website.

For tickets and more information, visit www.rockthesouth.com and www.buzzballz.com.

###

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

About Rock the South:

Rock the South began in 2012 after tornadoes ripped across Cullman, Alabama destroying much in its path. Originally intended to be a one-year celebration of recovery from that horrific day, Rock the South has continued to expand to become a massive celebration of this area and what it has to offer. Rock the South has given away nearly a million dollars to multiple community partners. Even though Billboard rates Rock the South as the 6th Best Country Music Festival in the United States, Rock the South will always be a festival about two things- giving back to the community we love and celebrating the Southern Culture we all know and love. For more information, go to www.rockthesouth.com.

Attachment

Rock The South Music Festival

CONTACT: Brady Bouldin BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion (972) 242-3777 brady.bouldin@southern-champion.com