Carrollton, TX, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BuzzBallz continues to capitalize on the summer season with a plethora of event sponsorships. They are continuing their music festival run as the official wine-based RTD partner for two dates of the Boots in the Park concert series and the entirety of the Coastal Country Jam music festival.

BuzzBallz will be sponsoring Boots in the Park at Woodward Park in Fresno, CA on September 8 and at Waterfront Park in San Diego, CA on September 9. BuzzBallz will sponsor Coastal Country Jam on September 16 and 17 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA.

Director of Partnerships for Activated Events, Alex Will, said BuzzBallz has become one of their most valued partners for their events (of which these two are included).

“[BuzzBallz] commitment to both our concessions effort and our fan experience makes working with their team a true pleasure. We look forward to an amazing September and an equally bright future together,” Will said.

Each event features music from A-list country headliners as well as food and cocktails, line dancing, interactive art, and other assorted vendors and experiences.

BuzzBallz Trade and Shopper Marketing Manager, Yashika Maru, said that she has been pleased with the brand’s reception at music festivals, a newer type of event for the brand to sponsor.

“After our success at Rock the South earlier this summer, we are excited to get back on the road and sponsor a couple more country music festivals,” Maru said. “If they say they’re ‘the biggest and best country music party’ and ‘the west coast’s biggest beachside festival,’ that sounds like exactly where BuzzBallz should be.”

A total of almost 100 thousand attendees are expected for all events combined. BuzzBallz will be hosting swag giveaways on site for each event, and have held enter-to-win ticket giveaways through social media leading up to the events.

BuzzBallz Director of Marketing, Tia Wines, said that these events are a great opportunity to expand in an already large market for the brand.

“California is already one of our strongest markets. With the two upcoming concert series, we will be able to reach a new demographic of consumers from all over the country, increasing awareness and brand exposure to new markets across the US,” Wines said.

For tickets and more information, visit www.bootsinthepark.com , www.coastalcountryjam.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

