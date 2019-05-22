BV DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. – BV

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) pursuant and/or traceable BrightView’s false and/or misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with BrightView’s initial public offering completed on or around July 2, 2018 (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for BrightView investors under the federal securities laws. The firm reminds investors of the June 14, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (2) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (3) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements in the Registration Statement about BrightView’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/brightview-holdings-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at [email protected]

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

