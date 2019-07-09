BVA’s Annual Convention Set for Tulsa August 12-16

Alexandria, VA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Blinded Veteran’s Association’s 74th Annual Convention will be hosted at the Tulsa Marriot Southern Hills Hotel August 12-16, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The annual event is BVA’s premier event geared toward the education and development of its members. The gathering brings together the top leadership of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) along with academics, industry leaders and government officials to discuss issues and challenges facing the disabled and the medical community today and in the future.

Speakers include Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary James Byrne and Joe Galloway, co-author of “We Were Soldiers, And Young.” Additional speakers include Dr. Glenn Cockerham, Director, National Programs, VHA Ophthalmology Services and Dr. John Townsend, Director, VHA Optometry Services.

In addition, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been invited to address the convention.

Please visit the event website at www.bva.org for more information about the convention and exposition.

The Blinded Veterans Association is the only Congressionally chartered Veteran Service Organization serving veterans with vision loss. We provide opportunities for Blind Rehabilitation Service providers and Blinded Veterans an opportunity to view and try out the latest adaptive technology and tools. The organization has successfully advocated for their needs since WWII. For more information about BVA and its services, call toll-free 800-669-7079 or visit bva.org.

(1) On-site coverage of the convention is encouraged.

(2) Below is a complimentary caregiver session open to the public.

Leading national family caregiver authority, Gary Edward Barg will host an expert Question and Answer panel Tuesday, August 13 entitled “Best practices: advice, support and adaptive technologies for family caregivers and the visually impaired” at the Tulsa Marriott Hotel during the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) national convention. Barg, a noted speaker, writer, and publisher on caregiving issues since 1995, is Founder and Editor-In-Chief of the first national magazine for caregivers, Today’s Caregiver, and the web community, caregiver.com. Barg created The Fearless Caregiver Conferences and has hosted over 200 of the events since 1998 across the nation.

The BVA panel will run from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30a.m.in Tulsa Marriott’s Ballroom A and will include Michael Macon RN. VA Caregiver Support Coordinator, Mickey Hinds Education Coordinator OK LIFE Senior Services, and Richard Tapping, Vice President for Vispero, leading global manufacturer of low vision products and technologies, whose companies include Enhanced Vision, Optelec, Freedom Scientific and The Paciello Group.

