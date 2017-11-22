BW Offshore: Contract extension for FPSO Umuroa

BW Offshore has received a one-year contract extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Umuroa. The FPSO is operating on the Umuroa field offshore New Zealand for Tamarind.

The firm period has been extended to Q4 2018 (from Q4 2017).

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. BW Offshore has a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs and one FSO represented in all major oil & gas regions world-wide. BW Offshore has a long track record on project execution and operations. In more than 30 years of production, BW Offshore has executed 38 FPSO and FSO projects. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

