BW Offshore: Mandatory notification of trade

BW Offshore Limited (BWO) has today under a long-term bonus plan transferred 18 125 BWO shares to CEO Carl K. Arnet, 7 356 BWO shares to CFO Knut R. Sæthre, 3 611 shares to CCO Rune Bjorbekk, 1 806 BWO shares to COO Marco Beenen and 2 417 shares to Head of Projects Kei Ikeda. The transaction price was set at NOK 25 per share, which represents the average closing price following the end of the period of the plan. The shares will be restricted until 1 June 2018.

Following the above transactions, BWO will hold 15 312 shares in treasury. Carl K. Arnet and his close associates will hold 2 349 461 shares in BWO, Knut R. Sæthre will hold 227 358 shares, Rune Bjorbekk will hold 143 611 shares, Marco Beenen will hold 29 806 shares and Kei Ikeda will hold 2 417 shares in BWO.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO, +47 911 17 876   

[email protected] or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. BW Offshore has a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs and one FSO represented in all major oil & gas regions world-wide. BW Offshore has a long track record on project execution and operations. In more than 30 years of production, BW Offshore has executed 38 FPSO and FSO projects. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

