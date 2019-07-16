By 2021, Eye Lens Market Share Surpass $1190.5 Million By 2021, at 4.0% CAGR: ZMR Report

According to the report, the global eye lens market added up for almost USD 961.0 Million in 2015 and is likely to cross almost USD 1190.5 Million by 2021, developing at a CAGR of almost 4.0% from 2016 to 2021.

New York, NY, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Eye lens Market by Lens type (Single Vision Lens, Bifocal & Trifocal Lens, Plastic lens, Soft contact lens, Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Contact Lens and Disposable Contact Lens) for Therapeutic, Lifestyle, Corrective and Cosmetic Applications – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”.

According to the report, the global eye lens market added up for almost USD 961.0 Million in 2015 and is likely to cross almost USD 1190.5 Million by 2021, developing at a CAGR of almost 4.0% from 2016 to 2021.

Major companies working in eye lens market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Menicon Group, Carl Zeiss AG, STAAR Surgical, SynergEyes Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Charenton-le-Pont, Essilor International S.A., and Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. among others. These players have major role in the augmentation of the eye lens market.

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine which deals with study and treatment of eye diseases and disorders. Globally, around 285 million people are reported to be visually impaired and approximately more than 35 million people are blind. Prevalence of ophthalmic disorders is increasing very rapidly with the rising number of geriatric and children population. Contact lens plays very important role in correcting most vision problems like myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia.

The eye lens market is accelerated by increasing awareness of eye examination and rising cases of ophthalmic disorders in children and geriatric population. Furthermore, eye lens market is propelled by emerging technologies of soft contact lenses and increasing government initiatives in preventive eye care. However, factors such as eye infections, photophobia, intense perilimbal infection and corneal allergy problems due to continuous use of eye lens are responsible for restraining the growth of eye lens market. Nonetheless, untapped market in developing countries and increasing the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders may generate new opportunities in eye lens market in the forecast period.

The eye lens market has been bifurcated based on lens type and region. Lens type segment has been further classified into single vision lens, bifocal & trifocal lens, plastic lens, soft contact lens, rigid gas permeable contact lens, and disposable contact lens. In 2015, the soft contact lens was dominated the eye lens market and the dominance of soft contact lens is due to more than 80% lens wearer prefer soft contact lens. Rigid gas permeable contacts lenses are useful in the treatment of astigmatism to provide sharpen vision. On the basis of application, eye lens market has been segmented into therapeutic, lifestyle, corrective and cosmetic. Corrective lens market segment was leading segment in 2015 and it is generating major revenue with more than 30% market share. Corrective lens market is widely used to treat myopia, hyperopia, and presbyopia. The demand for cosmetic eye lens is increasing due to rising aesthetic trend.

Elevating Cases Of Hyperopia, Myopia, Presbyopia, And Astigmatism To Foster The Growth Of Global Eye Lens Market In The Years To Come

As per the analysts art Zion Market Research, the eye lens market is augmented by rising demand of cosmetic and soft contact lenses with elevating cases of hyperopia, myopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism. In addition to this, government initiative, rising awareness, and enhancement of health care facilities drive the development of eye lens market. The global eye lens market is boosted by increasing eye issues due to elevated employment of mobiles, computers, and other electronics goods including digital gadgets. On the other hand, issues such as intense perilimbal infection, photophobia, and corneal allergy owing to incessant employment of eye lens are accountable for hindering the development of eye lens market.

Nonetheless, untapped techniques for curing ophthalmic disorders are expected to unlock new avenues for the eye lens market. In addition, the entrance of new players in the eye lens market is also set to propel the market growth. For example, in April 2016, Samsung filed a patent on smart contact lenses that can show pictures straight into the eyes of the users. Using these lenses, consumers will be allowed to experience AR, with computer-created pictures. As per the patent, the lens is fitted with a camera, miniscule display, and antenna.

Elevating Incidence Of Ophthalmic Cases To Suffice The Development Of Eye Lens Market In Asia Pacific In Years To Come

Based on areas, eye lens market is divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America ruled the eye lens market with over 30% share and has a sturdy attendance in the market. With elevating incidence of ophthalmic cases, Asia Pacific is likely to witness high development in eye lens market in the forecast period.

On the basis of application, eye lens market has been divided as lifestyle, therapeutic, cosmetic, and corrective. With over 40% share, corrective lens segment is dominating the eye lens market. The therapeutic division is the 2nd biggest division in eye lens market and it is likely to create new avenues for the eye lens market during the forecast period.

The global eye lens market is segmented as follows:

By Lens

Single Vision Lenses

Bifocal & Trifocal Lenses

Plastic lenses

Soft contact lens

Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Contact Lenses

Disposable Contact Lenses

By Application

Therapeutic

Lifestyle

Corrective

Cosmetic

By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

