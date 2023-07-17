Decreased labor costs and time, ease of availability, and a spike in demand for equipment for farm operations will drive the market in the near future

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for fertilizer applicators was estimated to have reached a market valuation of around US$ 2.2 billion in 2022. The market is likely to garner an outstanding 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 3.4 billion.

Equipment for applying fertilizer can be used for foliar spraying, broadcasting, fertigation, as well as basal placement and is reasonably priced. Farmers are fully aware of the benefits of adopting these tools, which has greatly accelerated market growth. With the application of various seed nutrients, Kubota’s fertilizer spreader, the DSXL-W Geospread, operates at a fast pace while providing precision treatment thanks to Rota-flow technology.

Easy access to financing, government assistance, and a rise in demand for farm equipment are all anticipated to present profitable chances for market development. The Indian government promotes agricultural automation, which increases demand for fertilizer applicators by offering farmers discounts for purchasing new equipment.

Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85695

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.4 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, By Type, By Fertilizer, By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Dalton Ag Products, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Salford Group Inc., Abbey Machinery, Adams Fertilizer Equipment, AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Demco Products, Gandy Company, KUBOTA Corporation, Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

Equipment like fertilizer spreaders is being used more frequently as agriculture becomes more automated.

Utilizing such machinery eliminates the manpower shortage, increases farm production, and increases farmers’ revenue and profit.

The worldwide fertilizer applicator sector is expanding significantly as a result of increased productivity and workplace safety.

The Global Market for Fertilizer Applicators: Key Trends

Agricultural production is an important source of income for rising economies. Domestic agriculture is a significant contributor to economic prosperity in many nations. These nations adopt precision farming techniques in order to increase output, which calls for the deployment of fertilizer applicators for precise application, minimization, and maximization of the use. This activity considerably boosts market statistics.

Commercial farming, which is gaining ground as a result of increased capital investment, heavily relies on contemporary technology and cutting-edge equipment. Governments offer financial assistance to farmers that use contemporary machinery and technologies. During the anticipated time, all of these variables are anticipated to provide profitable fertilizer applicator market chances.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85695<ype=S

Global Fertilizer Applicator Regional Market Outlook

Due to the massive use of automation in the agricultural sector of growing nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to rule the global landscape.

The need for fertilizer applicators is expected to rise dramatically due to the fact that agriculture accounts for a substantial portion of the GDP in the region’s growing nations.

North America’s market share for fertilizer applicators is anticipated to be significant due to the region’s considerable commercial farming and widespread use of new technology.

The fertilizer applicator market in Europe is anticipated to increase steadily due to the widespread use of farming machinery and the availability of governmental subsidies.

Global Fertilizer Applicator: Key Players

The market for fertilizer applicators is very fragmented, and there are many companies in it. Modern automation is something that manufacturers strive to give in their goods.

In the fertilizer applicator market research, each of these competitors has been profiled based on factors including company overview, business strategies, financial overview, product portfolio, industry sectors, as well as recent advancements. Some of the key players in the global Fertilizer Applicator are:

Dalton Ag Products

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Salford Group Inc.

Abbey Machinery

Adams Fertilizer Equipment

AGCO Corporation

Deere & Company

Demco Products

Gandy Company

KUBOTA Corporation

Other Key Players

Some developments by the key players in the global market for Fertilizer Applicator are:

Mahindra & Mahindra successfully acquired MITRA Agro Equipment in 2023 as a part of its corporate growth strategy to boost its market dominance in the agri-equipment industry.

In 2022, AGCO purchased JCA Industries, a producer of implement controls, electronic components, and autonomous programming for agricultural machinery, to broaden its development of agricultural machinery.

Kubota Corporation purchased Agjunction in 2021 in order to position itself to keep current with farm equipment technology since demand for automated machinery is rapidly increasing.

Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Customized Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85695

Global Fertilizer Applicator Market Segmentation

By Product

Broadcast Fertilizer Applicator

Drop Fertilizer Applicator

By Type

Handheld / Push

Pull Type

Equipment Mounted

By Fertilizer

Dry Fertilizer

Liquid Fertilizer

By Application

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

Deoiler Chemicals Industry Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

Sales of Powder Fire Suppression System from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

Dentures Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com