Some of the key variables enhancing market statistics include rising investment in R&D of novel particle size analysis techniques, growth in the demand for particle size analysis across various sectors

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for particle size analyzer was estimated to have acquired a market valuation around US$ 332.8 million in 2021. The market is likely to grow with a steady 5.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 541.3 million.

Particle size analyzer market share is being driven by an increase in demand for portable devices and improved power storage systems. For better performance, more control over a material’s physical properties, such as its particle size distribution, is required. The particle size analyzer is employed to measure the distribution of particle sizes of various materials used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

The particle size distribution (PSD) for substances is utilized to evaluate these batteries for product acceptability in both R&D and QC settings. The quick development of new energy sources, particularly for the automobile sector and smart wearable technologies, has increasingly caught PSD’s interest in the research and development of cathode materials for lithium batteries.

Key Findings of Market Report

During the projection period, the nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%.

In 2021, the wet particle market sector had a sizable portion of the overall market.

It is anticipated to have rapid growth at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

With a sizeable share of over 30% in the worldwide business in 2021, Asia Pacific led the market.

Market Trends for Particle Size Analyzer

In 2021, the wet particle market sector had a sizable portion of the overall market. The size distribution of the particles embedded in a liquid media is measured using a wet particle size analyzer. Several methods, including dynamic light scattering, laser diffraction, and ultrasonic spectroscopy, may be employed to achieve this. Wet particle size analyzers are utilized to monitor and control diluted pharmaceutical emulsions and also to analyze sticky, hot, and highly concentrated mineral streams.

During the projection period, the nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is anticipated to expand at a consistent CAGR. The size, concentration, and mobility of nanoparticles in a liquid sample may be determined using the nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) approach.

Global Particle Size Analyzer Regional Market Outlook

With a sizeable proportion of over 30.0% in the worldwide business in 2021, Asia Pacific led the market. In the upcoming years, it is projected that the area will be profitable.

The demand for these devices for quality control in different sectors and the quick pace of technological advancement in the region all point to an increase in the Asia Pacific size of particles analyzer market size during the forecast period. This is due to increased awareness of the value of particle size analysis in multiple industries.

In the near future, market development in the area is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in R&D efforts in the fields of nanotechnology and biotechnology throughout India, China, and Australia.

The large presence of major firms in the area may be attributed to the rise of the particle size analyzer sector in North America as well as Europe.

The presence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in North America is anticipated to support the region’s demand for particle size analyzers during the course of the projected period.

Global Particle Size Analyzer Market: Key Players

Most of the market for particle size analyzers is controlled by a sizable number of large and medium-sized manufacturers. Major players are boosting their efforts in research and development and the creation of new products. These firms are employing a variety of techniques, like product portfolio growth and mergers and acquisitions, to increase their chances of profiting in the international market.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Anton Paar GmbH, Microtrac Retsch GmbH, Bühler Group, Fritsch GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Bettersize Instruments Ltd., Intertek Group plc, and Sympatec GmbH are some of the leading manufacturers of particle size analyzers.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for particle size analyzer are:

Horiba Ltd. founded the HORIBA Institute for Particle Analysis in AIST TSUKUBA in 2021 to produce analysis technology for fine airborne particles to meet strict environmental regulatory requirements as well as to develop analysis of cutting-edge nanomaterials.

The ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Micro laser particle sizer was introduced by Fritsch GmbH in 2020 for use in managing industrial procedures, research and development, manufacturing and quality control, as well as particle size analysis. The ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Micro is completely maintenance-free and has a long service life. The measuring range it gives is 0.05-1500 m.

Global Particle Size Analyzer Market Segmentation

Technology Dynamic Image Analysis (DIA) Static Image Analysis Laser Diffraction Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis Others (Centrifugal Sedimentation, Sieve Analysis, etc.)

Dispersion Type Dry Particle Wet Particle Spray Particle

End-use Industry Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Building & Construction Chemical Agriculture & Forestry Metals & Mining Healthcare Industrial Others (Semiconductor & Electronics, Research & Academia, etc.)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



