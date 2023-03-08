Promising Innovations in Technology May Create New Market Potential for Economic Actors. BOPET Packaging Films Market to Witness a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033. By 2023, the labels market sector in the application category is to reach US$ 775.8 million, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

The global BOPET packaging films market is to register a CAGR of 5.5% and is expected to reach from US$ 7.14 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.31 billion by 2033. The need for clean and quality food is stimulating the size of the global BOPET packaging films market.

The technology guarantees speedy, affordable, hot, and fresh deliveries. Since nations like the United States, China, and India have offered different governmental permits to enter new technology, the technology has already become a battleground for businesses.

On the other hand, the implementation of strict regulations and high input costs disturb market expansion. Biaxially orientated polyethene terephthalate (BOPET) packaging films face challenges from the difficulties of recycling plastic films from 2023 to 2033.

BOPET Packaging Films Future Trends–

Growing packaging demand is propelling the market forward. BOPET packaging films can extend the shelf life of a product, and the growing consumer base for high-barrier packaging solutions is fueling market growth. The rising concern about food safety is to propel biaxially oriented polyethene terephthalate packaging films market growth during the forecast period.

Growth in cosmetics demand, with a growing population, changing lifestyle, and rising per capita disposable income, is the primary factor spurring global BOPET packaging films demand. Cosmetics have a limited shelf life and must be stored properly. Several substitutes, such as aluminum foil, are more expensive than BOPET packaging films, further pushing BOPET packaging films market growth.

All types of biaxial-oriented films have advantageous qualities at low thickness, such as strong stiffness, good heat resistance, and an acceptable oxygen and moisture barrier balance.

Advantageous product features include outstanding rigidity, a smooth surface, excellent clarity, and chemical and abrasion resistance. Increasing pharmaceutical industry product safety needs is likely to generate profitable prospects for biaxially oriented polyethene terephthalate packaging films market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of the BOPET Packaging Films Market

East Asia held the market leader position and is to develop at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. With a market share of 74.9% in 2023, China may continue to be a significant market for manufacturing and consuming BOPET packaging films.

India’s economy is rapidly expanding due to the region’s population, shifting lifestyles, and increased per capita disposable income. A sizable network of fast-food restaurants has sprung up, fueling the region’s market expansion.

Key Takeaways

By thickness, the market’s 15–30-micron segment is to develop at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033, valued at US$ 3,448.6 million by 2023.

The labels segment in the application category in the market is to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, valued at US$ 775.8 million by 2023.

By end-use industry category, the fresh produce segment in the market is to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2033, valued at US$ 1,222.0 million by 2023.

The United States market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach US$ 2,081.73 million by 2033.

Spanish biaxially oriented polyethene terephthalate packaging films market to develop at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 268.28 million.

India BOPET films market to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 745.60 million.

China market is to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach US$ 2953.47 million by 2033.

China may still be a sizable BOPET packaging film market in 2023, with a market share of 74.9%.

90.8% of the market share in 2023 belonged to the United States.

Brazil accounted for 37.3% of the BOPET Films market share in 2023.

A 28.9% market share in 2023 was held by the German BOPET packaging films market.

BOPET Packaging Film Market: Key Players

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Uflex Ltd.

SRF Limited

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

RETAL Industries Ltd.

Fatra A.S

DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Ester Industries Limited

Garware Polyester Limited

Oben Holding Group S.A.C.

Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Terphane LLC

BOPET Packing Films Future Business Prognosis-

Due to the existence of numerous regional BOPET film manufacturers, the global BOPET packaging films market is a fragmented field. To strengthen their position in the international market, top BOPET packaging films manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities and investing in their current manufacturing facilities.

Notable Breakthroughs in Business Model-

Investment

Jindal Poly Films approved an investment of US$ 99.4 million in February 2020 for the expansion of its business operations in India, which is going to include the addition of a BOPET film plant and a BOPP film line.

BOPET Packaging Film Market: Key Segments

By Thickness:

Below 15 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

15-30 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

30-50 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

Above 50 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

By Application:

Labels

Tapes

Wraps

Bags & Pouches

Laminates

By End-use Industry:

Food Meat Fresh Produce Confectionery Dairy Others

Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Other Industrial

