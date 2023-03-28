Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for breathable films and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for hygiene among the people has emerged as a major growth factor for the breathable film market and is expected to increase.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to estimates, breathable film market worldwide would reach US$ 2.9 billion in 2023. In a detailed industry analysis, the global breathable films market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.8% and reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2033.

Various applications benefit from breathable films, including feminine hygiene, adult incontinence supplies, surgical drapes diapers, and adult incontinence products. These films provide cost-effective moisture control. A breathable film is also an important component of roofing membranes, which are used in a number of different applications.

There is an increasing incidence of adult incontinence due to the growing geriatric population and obesity rates, contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, breathable films are expected to be adopted in the construction industry as a result of the growing investment in real estate projects.

The flourishing building & construction vertical coupled with growing demand for food packaging is likely to accelerate the breathable films market in the forecast period. A few other advantages of breathable films include enhanced processability, a wide spectrum of breathability levels, extended shelf life, UV stability, exceptional dispersion, and likewise. – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The breathable films market is expected to secure a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

It is estimated that the breathable films market in Asia Pacific may remain strong during the forecast period.

Sales of breathable films have risen at a 4.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Hygiene is the crucial application industry for breathable films.

The medical application segment of the breathable film market is expected to grow at the notable rate.

Competitive Landscape:

Due to the growing demand for nutritional supplements and the emergence of new players, there has been intense competition in the market for breathable films. Small-scale players are creating growth opportunities by focusing on innovation. It is becoming common for small businesses to merge and acquire big ones so they can offer their products to a wide demographic of consumers and offer innovative products.

Several prominent companies dominate this market are LyondellBasell Industries N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Globaal Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd., Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd., Fujian Xingyuan Industry Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Trioplast Industries AB, Innovia Films, RKW Group, Fatra A.S., Covestro AG, Arkema Group, Omya AG, Skymark Packaging, American Polyfilm, and others.

Recent Developments:

A group of four companies owned by Mondi was acquired by Nitto Denko Corporation in July 2022. These companies may remain in business as part of the “Advanced Film Solutions Division”, which is responsible for personal care products.

Manucor released a new transparent film in March 2022. There is a possibility of using polyethylene film for packaging foods.

Glenroy, Inc. announced the expansion of its adhesive lamination capacity in March 2022 to meet the growing demand for sustainable flexible packaging.

A capacity expansion valued at US$ 20 million was announced by Berry Global in January 2020, allowing the company to expand its hygiene, healthcare, and specialty film platforms across North America.

As a part of its support for a manufacturer of medical protective clothing, Reifenhause transformed one of its pilot production lines into a film production line in June 2020. With this production line, 110 tons of breathable films could be produced each year, covering 1.2 million pieces of protective clothing. The manufacturing capabilities of SWM International’s TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) films were expanded in July 2019 with the installation of TPU film lines in Suzhou (China).

Breathable Films Market Segmentation by Category

Breathable Films Market by Material Type:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Others

Breathable Films Market by Film Type:

Micro-Porus

Monolithic/Non-Porus

Breathable Films Market by End-user Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Hygiene

Apparel & Clothing

Building & Construction

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

