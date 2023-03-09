Ethylene oxide sterilants currently dominate the market owing to their compatibility and low toxicity as compared to other sterilant products. Hospitals are leading the end users of sterilants, owing to their high demand for sterilizing products and the need for maintaining hygiene to prevent the spread of infections

NEWARK, Del, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the US$ 2361.627 million for the Sterilants Market is estimated to reach a revised size of US$ 4244.1 million by 2033. This market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the analysis period.

Industries and healthcare facilities must follow the sterilization process. In the sterilants market, effective and compatible sterilants or sporicidal agents have been demanded due to the increasing incidence of infection transmission through surgical instruments or contaminated surfaces in contact with human skin and tissues.

A major driver of the sterilant market is the growing demand for processed food that uses sterilants to preserve food and protect it from microorganisms. As medical equipment must be sterilized with sterilants such as peracetic acid, the growing healthcare industry also contributes to the growth of the global sterilant market.

Due to the increasing use of sterilants in agriculture to protect crops, the global sterilant market is expected to grow in the coming years. Furthermore, sterilants such as peracetic acid are environmentally friendly, making them preferred for sterilizing medical equipment; in addition, they leave no toxic residues after application, making them an opportunity for the future.

“The growing demand for sterilized environments (in terms of sterilized surgical instruments and equipment) and surging demand for compatible sterilants have driven opportunities for manufacturers. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations by the manufacturers are leading to high growth of the sterilants market in the coming years.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The sterilants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

It is estimated that the sterilants market in North America will remain strong during the forecast period.

The hospital segment accounted for the highest share of the sterilants market with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Ethylene oxide has the highest revenue share of US$ 605.31 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to annual revenue of US$ 995.42 million by 2033 with a 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

It is expected that the market in the United States will demonstrate a high level of growth by the year 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

There is a high level of competition in the market as many leading players focus on various market consolidation activities, such as mergers, acquisitions, supply distribution partnerships, and product launches. Manufacturers need to expand their market footprint and provide solutions to their end users. Nowadays, many leading manufacturers offer customized solutions to meet the needs of a variety of end users.

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including 3M Company, Steris Plc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A., Thor Group, Metrex Research, LLC, Ecolab Inc., Solvay SA, LANXESS, Contec, Inc., OZU Corporation, Cetylite, Inc., Veltek Associates, Inc., Whiteley Corporation, Gul Biyoloji Laboratuvari, and others.

Recent Developments:

Astell Scientific launched the latest AstellBio Sink line of Effluent Decontamination Systems (EDS) capable of sterilizing polluted wastewater automatically before releasing it into the sewer system in October 2021. The AstellBio Sink prevents the spread of harmful organisms by deactivating biological agents up to and including level 3.

Earlier this year, Sodexo announced its partnership with Ecolab Inc. to offer the latest infection prevention products and services to healthcare facilities and hospitals across the country. Protecta Plus, Sodexo’s unique program, uses Ecolab’s hydrogen peroxide vapor technology to further reduce the risk of infection.

A high-level disinfectant named Rely+On Virkon was launched by Lanxess in response to a pandemic outbreak in 2020. Hard surfaces and equipment will be highly contaminated, so the product will be highly effective.

Sterilants Market Segmentation by Category

By Product:

Ethylene Oxide (EtO)

Glutaraldehyde

Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma (HPGP)

Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide

Immersion and Vapor Phase Peracetic Acid

Others

By Form:

Liquid

Spray

By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Critical Care Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academics and Research Institutes

Homecare Settings

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Sterilants Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

