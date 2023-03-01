Increasing Incidence of Migraine to Propel the Growth of Market at 4% CAGR through 2033. North America is expected to possess 40% market share for the Migraine Treatment Market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, with a share of 20% during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global migraine treatments market is poised for strong growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of the condition and advances in treatment options. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global migraine treatments market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

The condition is characterized by severe headaches, often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound, significantly impacting quality of life by interfering with work, social activities, and other daily routines. There have been several advances in migraine treatment in recent years, with new medications and non-pharmacological approaches becoming available. This is expected to drive growth in the migraine treatments market, as patients seek out more effective and better-tolerated treatments.

Not just this, Healthcare spending is increasing in many countries, which is expected to drive demand for migraine treatments. As individuals become more affluent and more willing to spend on healthcare, demand for treatments is likely to increase.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the migraine treatments market grew at a CAGR of 3%.

The global migraine treatments market is expected to grow with a 4% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

As of 2033, the migraine treatments Market is expected to reach US$ 4.74 Billion.

According to the FMI analysis, hospitals account for the largest market share.

North America is expected to possess 40% market share for the migraine treatments market.

The East & South Asia market is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, with a share of 20% during the forecast period.

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fueling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering migraine treatments.” says an FMI analyst

Market Competition

Key players in the market include companies such as Voyager Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Bluebird bio, Inc., Biogen, Pfizer Inc., Rapa Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and UniQure Biopharma, along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

In November 2022, A team of researchers at University College London (UCL) developed a novel gene therapy that offers promise in treating neurological and psychiatric disorders. The therapy targets overactive brain cells that are responsible for causing several brain diseases, including epilepsy, by reducing their excitability. By using DNA sequences that control gene expression, the therapy drives the production of molecules that prevent these overactive cells from firing, thereby curbing epileptic seizures. Notably, the technique selectively alters only overactive cells while sparing normally functioning cells.

In preclinical studies, the new treatment demonstrated a higher efficacy than previous gene therapies or anti-seizure drugs tested in the same model. The team observed an approximately 80% reduction in spontaneous seizures in epileptic mice treated with the therapy. Furthermore, the researchers believe that this gene therapy has the potential to treat other disorders where some brain cells are overactive, such as Parkinson’s disease.

More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global migraine treatments market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Drug Class, Route of Administration, Treatment, Distribution Channel & Region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Migraine Treatment Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Zavegepant

Atogepant

Zolmitriptan

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Nasal Sprays

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Treatment:

Abortive Medicine

Preventive Medicine

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

