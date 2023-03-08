Christian novelist unveils third book in pioneer romance series from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — They say the only constant in life is change. Life is marked by changes, some small and some profound. And with change, comes new possibilities. For author John W. Vander Velden, focusing on the possibilities is the key. Having always approached life with an open mind and heart, he strives to put to words the world he observes in ways that leaves a lasting impression on others. And with his third book in the Misty Creek series, what better way to symbolize life’s possibilities than with the dawning of a new day.

In With the Sun’s Rising, Elizabeth Sonnefelt seems to have it all, an adoring husband, great friends, and a fulfilling job as a teacher. But underneath the surface of her seemingly perfect life lies insecurity and heartache driven by a looming threat from the past. While navigating her new roles of wife, homemaker and teacher living on the frontier, Elizabeth struggles with certain changes, but with the help of two good friends, she comes to realize she is only embarking on a new chapter, and one must turn the page to move forward. In the words of one of Vander Velden’s characters, “With the sun’s rising, comes a new day with its own new possibilities.” And in troubled times, it is a sentiment worth holding onto. For fans of the series, Vander Velden stays true to form, drawing from his strong Christian faith. A wholesome tale of romance and intrigue, With the Sun’s Rising inspires hope for an ever-changing world.

With the Sun’s Rising is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information about the author, visit johnvandervelden.com or follow @JohnWVander Velden.Author on Facebook.

About the Author:

John W. Vander Velden is the author of the Misty Creek series, including Misty Creek and Elizabeth’s Journey. An avid reader and life-long storyteller, he attended Antioch Writer’s Workshop and is a member of Plymouth Area Writer’s Workshop. He is also the author of the literary blog Ramblings…Essays and Such. A graduate of Purdue University, he is a retired farmer. He lives in northern Indiana with his wife.

