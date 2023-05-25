Announcement comes following nationwide search

Skelly Wingard, RN, MSN, new CEO of By the Bay Health Skelly Wingard, RN, MSN, new CEO of By the Bay Health

LARKSPUR, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By the Bay Health has announced the appointment of Skelly Wingard, RN, MSN as Chief Executive Officer for the organization. The appointment, which will be effective June 19, follows a nationwide search for a new leader to fill the role currently held by Kitty Whitaker, who announced her retirement in February of 2022.

Wingard joins By the Bay Health with over ten years of progressive leadership experience, including her most recent role as Vice President of Continuum of Care for Kaiser Permanente, Mid-Atlantic States, where she led strategy and operations for hospital and post-acute services, emergency care management, health plan utilization, transportation, regional care management, and more.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Skelly join us at By the Bay Health,” said Bob Simon, Chair of the Board of By the Bay Health. “Her dynamic experience in both patient care and executive leadership is reflective of our historic commitment to continue investing in a model of care that is patient-centered, accessible, and serves those in need of high-quality, compassionate care.”

Wingard, who holds a Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of San Francisco, began her career in healthcare as a bedside nurse before joining North American Health Care in 2008, where she held both clinical and administrative leadership roles. In 2012, she joined Ensign Services as Director of Nursing, and was promoted to Vice President of Care Continuum in 2014. In 2017, she joined Kaiser Permanente Health Plan, where she held Continuum of Care leadership roles across Northern California. In 2020, she progressed within the organization as the executive leader, overseeing Continuum health plan operations in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and excited to join an organization with such a strong commitment to patients and community,” says Wingard. “This organization’s legacy of leadership and innovation is something I have always admired, and I look forward to building on that critical work alongside our many valued employees, volunteers, and supporters.”

Wingard currently lives in Petaluma, is an avid trail runner, and enjoys spending time outdoors with family and friends.

About By the Bay Health:

For over 48 years By the Bay Health, a not-for-profit affiliate of UCSF Health has been a progressive and innovative leader in providing hospice, skilled home health care, palliative care, and pediatric care in the counties of Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma, Alameda, and the cities of American Canyon, Napa, and Vallejo. Grief support and education on end-of-life care are offered to the community at large.

For more information about our service call (415) 927.2273 or visit www.bythebayhealth.org

Media Contact:

Kathie Graham

415.713.3502 or kathrynlgraham@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10181c7a-f22b-4e5a-8e10-294261a78221