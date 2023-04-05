Booming Cloud-Computing Environment to Boost BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Growth

New York, US, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Research Report: By Software, By Security, By Service, By Deployment, By End-User, By Region – Global Industry Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 157 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 15.25% during the assessment timeframe.

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Industry Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the BYOD & enterprise mobility market report include The prominent players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc (US)

Blackberry Limited (Canada)

Infosys Limited (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

SAP SE (Germany),

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

AT&T (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Capgemini (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Accenture (US)

HCL Technologies (India)

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 157 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15.25%from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Drivers Increasing employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization are driving the global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market.

Drivers

Booming Cloud-Computing Environment to Boost Market Growth

Enterprise cloud computing environments are quickly growing, which is fueling the BYOD & enterprise mobility industry boom. Cloud-based mobility solutions offer an organization an unmatched data accessible platform that takes advantage of advanced computing capabilities, increasing productivity. Additionally, cloud services offer immediate access to a variety of tools and software capabilities that raise labor productivity as a whole. Moreover, organizational mobility and cloud BYOD’s superior privacy features outweigh workers’ safety worries, ensuring productivity without jeopardizing corporate data protection. The industry for BYOD & enterprise mobility is being stimulated by this cause.

Opportunities

Multiple Advantages provided by BYOD Programs to offer Robust Opportunities

The multiple advantages provided by BYOD programs such as improved employee satisfaction, better employee productivity, decreased cost, decreased maintenance responsibility of organizations, and facilitation of remote work will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost to act as Market Challenge

The high cost of BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions, concerns about security risks, government & compliance issues, complexities in upgradation, shortage of system integrators, and difficulty to choose the finest enterprise mobility & BYOD solution may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Segmentation

The BYOD & enterprise mobility market is bifurcated based on end users, deployment, service, security, and software.

By software, device management will have the lions share in this market in the forecast period.

By security, device security will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By service, the market is bifurcated into professional and managed services.

By deployment, cloud will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By end users, IT and Telecom will lead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Enterprise mobility services were crucial to the Covid-19 epidemic. Digital platforms, mobile devices, and collaborative technology all have an impact on the epidemic. Companies and organizations who utilized corporate mobility to its fullest before COVID-19 and trained their workers on how to do so are more able to adjust to remote working scenarios than others. It also increased platform scalability and speed. Scalability is the capability of an application to handle a growing amount of work via adding up resources to the structure. Moreover, application flexibility refers to the capacity of a foundation to serve an increasing number of patrons and clients. Also, the market expanded significantly during the epidemic and is predicted to continue to expand after the outbreak.

Regional Analysis

North America to Command BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Growth

Due to the presence of major solution providers like IBM Corporation, Google, Cisco, Honeywell, and Oracle, the growing use of smartphones for business purposes, the speed with which SMEs are adopting enterprise mobility solutions, and the accessibility of enterprise mobility technologies in the region, North America dominates the BYOD and enterprise mobility market. During the course of the projected period, the North American market is anticipated to rise steadily. The quick speed of technical advancements and the early uptake of software-defined solutions are to blame for this. The adoption of cloud-based solutions and employees desire to conduct business while using smartphones and tablets are fuelling market growth.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market

The main revenue share in 2021 was accounted for by the Asia Pacific market. This is a result of the region’s growing use of smartphones and the internet. The use of technologically cutting-edge solutions like Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, etc., combined with the use of cloud infrastructure in various Asia Pacific countries are further boosting the need for BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions and services in this area. The Asia Pacific BYOD & enterprise mobility market is also anticipated to grow in the future years as a result of increased IT investments across a range of industries and various government programs, including smart cities, digitalization, and smart nations. The highest portion of sales was made in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021. This is brought on by the region’s growing internet and smartphone use. Furthermore, the region’s growing reliance on technologically cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and the adoption of cloud infrastructure is driving up demand for his BYOD and business mobility products and services.

Due to the presence of several local and foreign industry players, the BYOD & enterprise mobility industry is fragmented and highly competitive. They have used a variety of methods, including partnerships, geographic expansions, contracts, new product releases, joint ventures, and more, to stay on top of the game and to meet the escalating needs of the clients. To improve their portfolios and establish a foothold in the market, major businesses are also investing heavily in research & development projects.

