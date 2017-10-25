BYOD Market Is Projected To Be Around $318.41 Billion By 2022

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2012, the global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market was worth around USD 64.95 billion and is predicted to reach around USD 318.41 billion in 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.38% during the projected period. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is also referred as bring your own phone (BYOP), bring your own Personal Computer (BYOPC), and bring your own technology (BYOT). It concerns to the guidelines of allowing employees to carry their personally possessed devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops to their office, and to employ those devices to approach confidential company applications and information. The trend is frequently cited as IT consumerization. Business organizations around the world are encouraging the utilization of BYOD devices, thus permitting their staff to bring these portable gadgets for work-related activities at the suitable locations. BYOD idea allows the workforce to access information at real-time, thus assisting them in taking quick decisions.

The global BYOD market is expected to witness substantial growth while registering a significant compound annual growth rate over the forecast period of 2012 to 2022. As people are more familiar with their individually owned gadgets, they can execute tasks more proficiently, thus fueling productivity at the office and as result driving the growth of the global BYOD market. Additionally, rising recognition of tablets, which present users the benefits of both laptops and smartphones, is anticipated to actuate a revolution in the adoption of BYOD concept. Furthermore, as employees carry personally owned devices to the workplace to perform their work-related tasks, this ensued in the elimination of hardware cost of the organization which encourages the growth of the global BYOD market.

Get sample of this report: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/IC10278

Major Industry Players

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems

MobileIron Inc.

IBM Corporation

Good Technology

According to the device type, the global market is classified as; Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops. On the basis of the end-user, the market is divided into; Mid-to-Large Sized Businesses and Small Businesses. Geographically, the global BYOD market is segmented into regions which are; Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada) and Rest of the World (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Others).

Buy Report: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/278

Key findings of the BYOD market

Hardware cost can be eliminated as workforce brings their own gadgets to the office. A huge number of workers are also expected to tolerate data costs received on their devices and hence aid in bringing down the total expenditure of the organization.

Mobile content and application management are also extended by MDM sellers, in an attempt to make sure safe mobile content and applications delivery. Tablets are forecasted to witness the maximum growth rate due to rising adoption.

Small businesses are projected to be most appealing BYOD end-user section and are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.7% over forecast years. Mid to large sized businesses are projected to uphold their supremacy during the forecast years.

Key players of this market include Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, MobileIron, IBM Corporation, and Good Technology.

List of Figures

Figure 1.Global BYOD Market Share, By Device Type, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Global BYOD Market, By End User, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 3.Global BYOD Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 4.Airwatch: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Airwatch: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 6.Airwatch: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 7.Cisco Systems Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 8.Cisco Systems Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 9.Cisco Systems Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 10.Avaya Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 11.Avaya Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 12.Avaya Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact:

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: + 1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]