Powerful Edge Microsegmentation Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Byos Inc. , the edge microsegmentation company dedicated to helping organizations protect themselves from the risk of ubiquitous remote, guest, and internet of things (IoT) network connectivity, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Byos Master Government Distributor making the company’s industry-leading microsegmentation solutions that provide a mix of both network and endpoint security capabilities available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft because they are a leading Master Distributor of IT Security solutions to the Federal Government,” said Matias Katz, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Byos. “They have extremely strong relationships and their technical engineering support capabilities are top notch.”

Byos delivers technology that makes endpoints invisible on the network to which they are attached – PCs, laptops, VMs, cloud services, IoT, as well as legacy devices and other unmanageable, insecure devices. With Byos, endpoints connect OVER the net, without connecting TO the net. Through this distinction, devices are protected from discovery, Wi-Fi attacks, lateral movement and other phases of the cybersecurity kill chain. Network security teams can create isolated, global networks over the internet without the underlying assets having an internet connection.

In addition to addressing IoT security challenges, Byos solves a fundamental problem for organizations that have remote workers accessing resources from untrusted, public networks. This is especially true for government entities that must protect, control and manage private and classified information across public networks.

“Cybersecurity is a never-ending battle for Public Sector agencies and innovation is crucial to overcome the continual risks. With the addition of Byos’ solutions to our offerings, we are able to support the Government in keeping their endpoints protected from malicious threats and empowering a secure hybrid work environment,” said Rich Maigue, Sales Director who leads the Byos team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to the future accomplishments we will achieve together with Byos and our reseller network.”

Byos solutions are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Byos team at Carahsoft at 571-662-4205 or BYOS@carahsoft.com ; or learn more about Byos at www.carahsoft.com/byos.

About Byos

IoT, mobile devices, “the cloud,” working-from-home, and video streaming have all radically changed how the internet works. That growth and complexity is accelerating. Yet there is little difference in how internet security operates from the time when it was originally built almost 50 years ago.

Byos is stepping up the challenge to create a new way of securing “the net,” and in doing so, is proving that network security can be simpler and, at the same time, fundamentally more secure. Simply stated, Byos makes all devices, and the network itself, invisible. Byos communicates ON the network without being connected TO the network by isolating each device on its own network of one. Even if a device is compromised by some other means, like malware from an email, Byos limits the spread.

Byos is backed by Silicon Valley investors and advisors and based in Nova Scotia. We serve customers across all industries and governmental institutions. For more information, visit www.byos.io.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

