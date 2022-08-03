Byrider Selects Shopmonkey as New Technology Partner Across 148+ Locations Nationwide

National Used Car Dealer Scales Commitment to Innovation with Industry Leading Shop Management Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shopmonkey , the cloud-based auto shop management platform that’s modernizing the auto repair industry, today announced that Byrider , the only buy-here-pay-here used car dealership franchise, has selected Shopmonkey as its newest technology partner. This relationship is part of a strategic innovation initiative that Byrider kicked off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Byrider dealerships are deploying Shopmonkey software in all 148+ locations nationwide and will be used by more than 2,000 Byrider employees. All future Byrider dealerships are included in the technology partnership with Shopmonkey.

The past two years at Byrider have centered around technology and how investments in this area can benefit the end consumers at their dealerships. Byrider has already built a new CRM tool, invested in cloud conversion, launched an online credit application allowing customers to get approved in three minutes or less, and will soon debut a new customer app that will integrate seamlessly with Shopmonkey.

Shopmonkey will enhance Byrider operations across all of its dealerships’ service centers and improve workflow efficiencies, so they can better serve and directly communicate with their customers. Shopmonkey’s all-in-one solution simplifies the complexities of running an auto repair business onto a single platform, including appointment scheduling, parts ordering, customer communications, and payment processing.

“In our continued efforts to give our customers the best experience possible, we began to explore opportunities to upgrade our service software,” said Craig Peters, CEO at Byrider. “Some of our franchise owners were already leveraging Shopmonkey and saw significant improvements in operational efficiencies, customer engagement, as well as a boost in revenue. Based on their feedback, our management team and franchise leadership took a serious look at the platform. Ultimately, we decided Shopmonkey would be the perfect partner, as our company expands our focus on improving the customer journey through innovation.”

Shopmonkey founder and CEO, Ashot Iskandarian, shares an enthusiasm for innovation and the partnership: “Byrider is a strong organization that, just like Shopmonkey, focuses on bringing support to a class of essential workers that are often overlooked. Together, our mission is to empower Byrider franchisees with industry-leading technology that enhances the efficiency of their teams. We’re also focused on helping them to up-level their vehicle-owner experience with modern methods of customer communication and transparency. We look forward to continuing to work with the Byrider team to help them scale and grow.”

To learn more about Shopmonkey and its auto shop management software, visit http://www.shopmonkey.io

About Shopmonkey

With a passion for cars and a vision of helping auto shops increase efficiency and profitability, Shopmonkey was founded in 2016 by Ashot Iskandarian . Shopmonkey is a cloud-based system that simplifies the complexities of running an auto repair business onto a single platform, including appointment scheduling, parts ordering, customer communications, and payment processing. Shopmonkey is now trusted by thousands of shops in the U.S. and Canada to help them streamline and grow, seamlessly running their day-to-day operations using Shopmonkey’s many integrated features and modern solutions.

About Byrider

Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealership and franchise systems, has sold more than 1.34 million cars at more than 140 locations across the country. Founded in 1989 as J.D. Byrider, the company recently rebranded and changed its name to Byrider. As part of its commitment to customer service, Byrider offers high-quality autos, trucks, and SUVs with on-site financing and features warranties and optional service plans with each vehicle sold. Each Byrider store features a state-of-the-art service department offering low-cost maintenance. Consumers who have been turned down for traditional bank financing are often able to “Buy, Finance and Drive On” with Byrider at www.byrider.com .

