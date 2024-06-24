ANDOVER, Mass., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, has appointed Lauri Kearnes as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective July 15, 2024. Kearnes is already working with the Company to ensure a smooth transition.

Kearnes brings over 20 years of experience in financial and operating leadership, most recently serving as CFO for Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS), a Massachusetts-based global customer experience (CX) strategy company. At Harte Hanks, she oversaw all finance, accounting, and human resources for a business with over $200 million in annual revenues.

Prior to her role as CFO at Harte Hanks, Kearnes held various key positions, including Corporate Controller, Group VP of Finance, and VP of Finance. Her background also includes roles at Brooks Automation, where she managed financial operations in a high-tech manufacturing environment, and at Nutraceutical Corporation, where she gained insights into market dynamics in consumer-focused industries.

Kearnes graduated from Utah State University, receiving both her undergraduate degree and master’s degree in accounting.

“Lauri’s deep expertise in financial strategy, coupled with her strong leadership skills and extensive management experience, make her the ideal fit for Byrna,” Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna, said. “Her proven track record in driving financial performance, managing complex financial operations, and her in-depth knowledge of public company reporting requirements will be valuable as we continue to scale and innovate. We are confident that under Lauri’s financial leadership, Byrna will achieve new heights and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.”

Kearnes commented: “I look forward to utilizing my background and experiences to continue driving Byrna’s growth. With the Company’s recent revenue growth and expansion of production capabilities, this is an excellent opportunity to join a rapidly growing organization making significant strides in both the consumer and public safety markets. I am eager to work alongside the executive team in this role to continue the Company’s strong track record of financial performance.”

As previously announced, the company’s current CFO, David North, is retiring effective July 15, 2024. North will remain involved as an outside consultant, ensuring continuity and the preservation of his insights and guidance.

