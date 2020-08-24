Byron Pope named Vice President of ESG & Investor Relations for ChampionX

Breaking News
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX”) (NYSE: CHX) announced today that Byron Pope has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President – ESG & Investor Relations, effective immediately.

In this new role, Byron will lead company-wide ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) efforts for ChampionX and be the principal contact for ChampionX investors. He will be responsible for communicating the Company’s value proposition to shareholders and the broader financial community. Byron joins ChampionX from Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) and has 26 years of experience covering the energy sector. In addition to his ESG role, Byron will be taking over investor relations responsibilities from David Skipper.

“The creation of this role is an important step and commitment in our ESG journey and is consistent with our company’s purpose of improving lives. I am excited to appoint Byron to this role and welcome him to our Executive Committee. Byron’s strong passion for ESG combined with his extensive energy industry knowledge, deep research and analytical skills makes him uniquely qualified for this role. He is a highly respected analyst in the energy sector and will be an invaluable resource for our team and our shareholders,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said. “I want to thank David for his contributions in the investor relations role over the last two years.”

Byron joins ChampionX from TPH, where he was managing director, co-head of research, and head of oilfield service research and covered more than 130 publicly traded energy companies across the industry value chain. He was a member of TPH’s leadership council and the management committee of its parent company, Perella Weinberg Partners. His prior experience includes roles in institutional investment management and investment banking. 

For additional information about ChampionX’s leadership and governance teams, shareholders are encouraged to visit our investor page at investors.championx.com.

About ChampionX
ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Formerly Apergy and Nalco Champion upstream, ChampionX brings more than a century of expertise to deliver forward-thinking innovations, unmatched global supply chain capability, and market-shaping solutions for the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry.

ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well – from drilling to completion to production – to overcome complex challenges in the world’s toughest energy frontiers. ChampionX’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions to maximize production from flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. ChampionX’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. ChampionX’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling.

To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contacts:

Byron Pope – [email protected] – 281-602-0094

David Skipper – [email protected] – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:

John Breed – [email protected] – 281-403-3751

Source: ChampionX Corporation

