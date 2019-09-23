C-Bond NanoShield Nominated for 2019 Fleet Europe Innovation Award

The Award celebrates a solution, product or service that is innovative and stands out from the competition while adding value to international fleet customers

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that C-Bond NanoShield™ has been nominated for the Fleet Europe Innovation Award 2019. The Award celebrates a solution, product or service from vehicle fleet industry suppliers that is evaluated by a jury as innovative and stands out from the competition while adding value to international fleet and mobility customers.

C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond NanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic to help improve driver visibility and reaction times in wet weather conditions.

“We are pleased that C-Bond NanoShield was nominated for this award and believe that our product can add significant value for fleets,” said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond’s Chairman and CEO. “By strengthening the windshields of trucks and other fleet vehicles, C-Bond NanoShield minimizes windshield breakage rates and therefore vehicle downtime, all of which can result in cost savings for fleet management companies and improved safety for drivers.”

The Fleet Europe Innovation Award 2019 award, which will be announced on November 7th at the Fleet Europe Summit 2019, rewards innovative solutions, products or services from the international fleet supplier industry, which includes manufacturers, leasing and rental companies, fuel and insurance specialists or other vehicle fleet suppliers.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

