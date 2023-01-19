CEO buys over 54 million shares at market price of $0.0055

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott R. Silverman, has made a direct investment of $300,000 into the Company with a purchase of the Company’s common stock at market price, or more than 54 million shares of stock at $0.0055 per share.

Silverman stated, “I believe C-Bond is on the precipice of great things, opportunities that could potentially transform the Company. Due to my confidence in both our Patriot Glass Solutions division, which is seeing tremendous demand for our products due to the call for increased school safety, and C-Bond nanoShield™, which is seeing significant growth opportunities in the vehicle warranty business, I am investing my personal capital in the future of the Company.”

The Company will file a Form 8-K with additional details of the investment.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that C-Bond is on the precipice of great things, opportunities that could potentially transform the Company; the likelihood that our Patriot Glass Solutions division is seeing tremendous demand for our products due to the call for increased school safety; the likelihood that C-Bond nanoShield™ is seeing significant growth opportunities in the vehicle warranty business; constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction and labor delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2022, August 15, 2022, and May 16, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

