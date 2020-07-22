C-Bond Systems Enters into Supply Agreement with Leading National Vehicle Protection Solutions Provider

Company Signs C-Bond NanoShield Private Label Supply Agreement with Premier Provider of Vehicle Protection Solutions to Thousands of Automotive Dealerships Nationwide

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has entered into a private label supply agreement with a leading national vehicle protection solutions provider to sell a private label version of C-Bond NanoShield as part of a windshield warranty package currently being sold in thousands of automotive dealerships across the United States.

C-Bond NanoShield technology protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides long lasting protection from rapidly increasing windshield repair costs associated with the rise of ADAS sensor technologies.

“This is an important relationship for C-Bond – and the second significant private label agreement announced this week – as it provides an opportunity to quickly propel sales of our windshield strengthening product to dealerships throughout the United States,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “With the support of our partner and access to their robust sales channel, we have the ability to introduce this best-in-class product in new markets, which we believe can drive long-term growth for C-Bond and its shareholders.”

C-Bond NanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. C-Bond NanoShield features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond Secure.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that this relationship provides an opportunity to quickly propel sales of our windshield strengthening product to dealerships throughout the United States; the likelihood that with the support of our partner and access to their robust sales channel, we have the ability to introduce this best-in-class product in new markets, which we believe can drive long-term growth for C-Bond and its shareholders; constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

