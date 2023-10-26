The Company will also hold an investor conference call on Monday, October 30ᵗʰ to provide a business update

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced it was featured on the Stock Day podcast today, October 26, 2023. The interview with C-Bond’s CEO, Scott R. Silverman, can be found by clicking here.

The Company plans to hold a conference call at 4:15 pm ET on October 30, 2023, to provide an update on its Patriot Glass Solutions division and new events within the Company. To listen to the live call, please dial (605) 313-5939 and use conference ID 1855758. To access a playback of the call, please dial (605) 313-4101 and use conference ID 1855758.

The Company plans to conduct three additional interviews with the Stock Day podcast by year-end.

Patriot Glass Solutions offers forced-entry resistant security film and ballistic-resistant film systems. C-Bond BRS includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

C-Bond Secure, the Company’s forced entry-resistant security film system includes C-Bond’s proprietary glass strengthener, which is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, giving law enforcement or other security personnel more time to lead those inside a facility to safety.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is proven to strengthen glass for architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we plan to conduct three additional interviews with the Stock Day podcast by year-end; constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2023, May 15, 2023, and November 14, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems atomek@cbondsystems.com