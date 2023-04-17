By installing C-Bond security film, this school will meet the Texas Education Agency’s proposed requirements for school safety

HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a notice of award to install C-Bond Secure, a patented security film system, at another Texas school district, which is adjacent to Uvalde, TX.

C-Bond Secure is stronger than just security film alone. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, which is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film, increases the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure can delay forced entry by up to a minute and a half, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to apprehend the perpetrator.

“By installing C-Bond security film, this school will meet the Texas Education Agency’s proposed requirements for school safety,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “We are bidding on new school projects almost daily and expect this momentum to continue as school safety stays top of mind.”

Patriot Glass Solutions protects schools, businesses, and other organizations across the country with its safety and security films. Earlier this year the Company announced that the Texas Education Agency (“TEA”) put forth a proposal requiring the installation of security window film, fencing, or walls at all Texas schools. More information about the TEA’s proposal can be found in this article in Window Film Magazine. Further, in October 2022, the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows, doors, fencing, and other safety measures.

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

