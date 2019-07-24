Breaking News
Home / Top News / C-Bond Systems Successfully Develops New Technology for Large Window Film Manufacturer and Enters into a Raw Materials and Supplier Purchase Agreement

C-Bond Systems Successfully Develops New Technology for Large Window Film Manufacturer and Enters into a Raw Materials and Supplier Purchase Agreement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it has successfully developed a new technology for a large window film manufacturer and entered into a Raw Materials and Supplier Purchase Agreement. The agreement is for a proprietary slip and adhesive agent solution developed by C-Bond for use with certain of the manufacturer’s specialized films.

The window film manufacturer’s film product has both technical and visual benefits, as well as an attractive decorative appearance. C-Bond’s solution improves the performance of the film by increasing adhesion, decreasing cure time, and eliminating any fogging that might result on the window film. The use of the solution will be focused on multiple markets.

“We are very proud that a manufacturer of this caliber chose us to develop a solution for their unique needs,” said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond’s Chairman and CEO. “A benefit of the C-Bond technology is that it is adaptable to numerous applications, and our development team is able to manipulate our technology to address customers’ individual requirements across a variety of industries.”

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, or Twitter.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the use of the solution will be focused on multiple markets; constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to target the window film market; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2019, November 14, 2018, and August 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact:
Allison Tomek
C-Bond Systems
6035 South Loop East 
Houston, TX 77033
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.