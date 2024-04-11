C.K. McWhorter Calls On Prince William in an Effort to Redirect Global Defense Spending Towards Humanitarian Advancements C.K. McWhorter Calls On Prince William in an Effort to Redirect Global Defense Spending Towards Humanitarian Advancements

LONDON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the spirit of partnership and shared commitment to global Humanitarian advancement , Ambassador Nobel C.K. McWhorter, American businessman/philanthropist & the McWhorter Foundation, extend a request to Prince William of Whales. This collaboration request aims to address the critical redirection of global defense expenditures, currently estimated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) to approach $2 trillion annually, towards pressing humanitarian needs.

The call for this monumental shift in priorities builds upon McWhorter’s “Proclamation Of Peace,” issued earlier April 10, 2024. The proclamation made a compelling case for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for peace and the protection of civilian lives amidst escalating tensions.

Recognizing the power of unity and collective action, McWhorter invites Prince William to join forces in a mission that transcends traditional boundaries. This mission seeks to reevaluate and repurpose a significant portion of global military spending to combat illness, hunger, homelessness, and to foster sustainable development across the globe.

Key Initiatives Include:

Global Ceasefire and Support for Civilians: An emphasis on diplomacy and humanitarian aid over military solutions in conflict zones, safeguarding the lives and rights of civilians.

An emphasis on diplomacy and humanitarian aid over military solutions in conflict zones, safeguarding the lives and rights of civilians. Strategic Reallocation of Resources: Advocating for a global reassessment of fiscal priorities, proposing that nations redirect a portion of their defense budgets towards health, education, and social services to tackle the root causes of global instability.

Advocating for a global reassessment of fiscal priorities, proposing that nations redirect a portion of their defense budgets towards health, education, and social services to tackle the root causes of global instability. Unified Leadership for Change: Leveraging the business insights and influence of both C.K. McWorter and Prince William to inspire and mobilize international action. This leadership aims to cultivate a legacy of peace, equity, and human dignity.

Ambassador Nobel C.K. McWhorter states, “In recognizing our shared humanity and the equal value of every life, this initiative calls us to steward our resources with wisdom and compassion. Together, we have the opportunity to forge a path towards lasting global harmony.”

The McWhorter Foundation looks forward to engaging with Prince William, global leaders, and communities worldwide to advance this transformative action. By reimagining our priorities, we can unlock unprecedented potential for human development and peace.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2501615c-57b3-44cf-b1ab-52e62adad507

CONTACT: CONTACT: Tyler Wells VP Public Relations [email protected]