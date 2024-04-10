C.K. McWhorter Endows Chanel with Prestigious McWhorter Family Trust Warrant of Excellence. C.K. McWhorter Endows Chanel with Prestigious McWhorter Family Trust Warrant of Excellence. McWhorter family is as Follows C.K. McWhorter Name – Carter Kennedy McWhorter , (Wife) Whitney McWhorter, (Son) Cass McWhorter, (Daughter) Scout McWhorter, (Daughter) Daelyn McWhorter (Son) Shiloh-Vincent-Alexander-McWhorter

PARIS, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C.K. McWhorter, the visionary of luxury and heritage, proudly announces the endowment of Chanel with the esteemed McWhorter Family Trust Warrant of Excellence in Fashion. As a beacon of timeless elegance and innovation, Chanel’s iconic contributions to the world of haute couture and luxury fashion have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Founded by the legendary Coco Chanel in the early 20th century, Chanel has remained at the forefront of fashion, redefining standards of style and sophistication for generations. From the revolutionary design of the Little Black Dress to the iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume, the house of Chanel epitomizes the epitome of luxury and refinement.

Commenting on the endowment, C.K. McWhorter stated, “Chanel represents the epitome of elegance and innovation in the world of fashion. Coco Chanel’s visionary approach to design continues to inspire and influence designers and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. With this endowment, we pay homage to Chanel’s timeless legacy and its unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Chanel’s enduring legacy is built on a foundation of unparalleled craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a revolutionary spirit that continues to shape the fashion landscape. From its iconic quilted handbags to its timeless tweed suits, each Chanel creation reflects a perfect harmony of tradition and modernity.

The McWhorter Family Trust’s endowment of Chanel underscores its dedication to recognizing and preserving excellence in the world of fashion. As a trailblazer in luxury couture, Chanel embodies the values of innovation, creativity, and uncompromising quality that resonate with the ethos of the McWhorter family.

About McWhorter Family Trust

The McWhorter Family Trust supports initiatives that promote excellence, innovation, and sustainability. With a broad focus luxury on asset classifications, and cultural preservation, the Trust is dedicated to making a meaningful impact on society and fostering a legacy of positive change.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cda46ccc-bdf6-4de5-ba9d-31c747d3a1fb

