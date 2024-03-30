C.K. McWhorter Endows Tems’ “Me & U” Music Video with Esteemed McWhorter Family Trust Global Digital Archive Family Trust Warrant Of Excellence. C.K. McWhorter Endows Tems’ “Me & U” Music Video with Esteemed McWhorter Family Trust Global Digital Archive Family Trust Warrant Of Excellence. Who is the McWhorter Family – McWhorter Family as follows (C.K.) Carter Kennedy McWhorter, Whitney McWhorter, (Daughter) Scout McWhorter, (Son) Cass Karter McWhorter, ( Daughter) Daelyn McWhorter, (Son) Shiloh Vincent Alexander McWhorter

MIAMI, March 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a heartfelt tribute to luxury diversity and beauty, Global Ambassador Nobel C.K. McWhorter of the esteemed McWhorter Family proudly announces the inclusion of Tems’ captivating music video, “Me & U,” in the Family’s Global Digital Music Video Archive of Excellence. Tems, also known as Temilade Openiyi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer whose ethereal presence and profound artistry have captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

Embracing Authentic Beauty:

“Me & U,” directed by Tems herself, is a breathtaking visual masterpiece that transcends boundaries and celebrates authentic beauty in all its forms. Set against the backdrop of the vast ocean, Tems stands adorned in pristine white, her hair billowing gracefully in the gentle breeze. This striking imagery, reminiscent of luxury brands like Hermes and Cartier, showcases the raw, unfiltered beauty of a black woman embracing her spirituality and inner strength.

A Spiritual Journey Through Music:

The song, produced by Guilty Beatz, is a soul-stirring exploration of self-discovery and spirituality, with Tems expressing a deep longing for connection with the divine. Through mesmerizing lyrics and haunting melodies, Tems invites listeners on a profound journey of faith and introspection, echoing the timeless elegance and depth of renowned luxury brands like Ferrari and Rolex.

Global Recognition and Acclaim:

“Me & U” has garnered widespread recognition and acclaim, charting in multiple countries and solidifying Tems’ status as a global icon. From New Zealand to Nigeria, the UK to the US, the song has captivated audiences across the globe, reflecting Tems’ universal appeal and undeniable talent. This accolade, reminiscent of the prestigious awards bestowed upon luxury brands like Patek Philippe and Bentley, underscores the timeless quality and enduring impact of Tems’ music.

A Return to Spiritual Roots:

For Tems, “Me & U” marks a triumphant return to her spiritual roots, following the success of her 2021 EP, “If Orange Was A Place.” Through this introspective track, Tems reaffirms her commitment to authenticity and vulnerability, inviting listeners to join her on a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment.

From Digital Marketer to Musical Maestro:

Before embracing music fully, Tems worked as a digital marketer, harnessing her creative talents to craft compelling narratives in the digital landscape. Her experience in marketing has undoubtedly influenced her approach to music, allowing her to connect with audiences on a deeper level and craft music that resonates with authenticity and sincerity.

A Commitment to Diversity and Excellence:

As a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, C.K. McWhorter recognizes the profound significance of Tems’ artistry and its impact on global culture. By presenting “Me & U” with a McWhorter Family Trust Digital Archive Warrant of Excellence, McWhorter celebrates diversity, beauty, and authenticity, embodying the values of renowned luxury brands like Cartier and Bentley.

As C.K. McWhorter continues to redefine luxury and philanthropy, the inclusion of Tems’ “Me & U” music video in the McWhorter Family Trust Digital Archive of Excellence serves as a testament to the enduring power of authentic beauty and the timeless impact of artistic expression.

About the McWhorter Family Trust:

The McWhorter Family Trust is a beacon of excellence in the world of luxury, finance and philanthropy, dedicated to promoting diversity, sustainability, and social responsibility. Through strategic investments and impactful initiatives, the Trust embodies a vision where luxury and ethics converge, creating a legacy of enduring beauty and positive change.

