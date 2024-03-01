C.K. McWhorter & Family Grant Cartier With McWhorter Family Trust Warrant For Recognition As An Exemplary Asset In Luxury Jewelry Sector. McWhorter Family Trust’s : Warrant Description- a quartet of emblems, each meticulously chosen to represent the multifaceted ethos of the McWhorter legacy. The first crest is the McWhorter Family Crest, a heraldic symbol signifying the enduring support and unity of the McWhorter Estate, embodying the family’s rich heritage and foundational role in shaping their legacy. Adjacent to it, the McWhorter Trust Crest emerges, symbolizing the family’s unwavering commitment to capital investment, illustrating a strategic vision that marries financial acumen with long-term growth objectives. Following this, the McWhorter Foundation Logo heralds the family’s philanthropic endeavors, signifying a pledge to leverage their investments in exemplary assets towards approved philanthropic causes, thus integrating financial success with social impact. Concluding this emblematic display is the symbol of Carter Kennedy Equity, a boutique private equity firm.

PARIS, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an era where sustainability forms the cornerstone of ethical business practices, C.K. McWhorter (Carter K. McWhorter ) & Family Trust are announcing the awarding of its prestigious Warrant of Recognition to Cartier, a luminary brand under the Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s distinguished portfolio. This accolade is in honor of Cartier’s exemplary strides in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, embodying a paradigm of conscientious luxury jewelry manufacturing that mirrors the Foundation’s ethos of promoting sustainable and responsible investments within the luxury sector.

The incorporation of Cartier into the McWhorter Family Trust’s list of esteemed investments marks a deliberate expansion of the McWhorter Family’s luxury asset portfolio. This action is reflective of a meticulously curated investment philosophy developed by Ambassador Noble McWhorter and his distinguishably evolving family legacy. The Trust’s strategy, predicated on a 50 to 100-year outlook, emphasizes extraordinary investments that promise to yield not only financial return but also cultural and historical significance. Cartier, with its storied legacy and unparalleled mastery in luxury Jewelry stands as a testament to this vision, heralding a new chapter of investment that bridges past, present, and future.

C.K. McWhorter, currently intricately structuring a Single Family Office (SFO), has tactically announced a significant, yet SEC-exempt, small acquisition in Cartier a luminary brand under the Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s distinguished portfolio. This investment underscores a pivotal expansion of the family’s asset base, aligning seamlessly with the McWhorter Trust’s vision for long-term, extraordinary investment horizons.

Through adept navigation of financial frameworks, McWhorter the Ambassador Noble has leveraged a sophisticated investment strategy that remains exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements, underscoring the discreet yet impactful nature of this financial engagement. This approach not only exemplifies the strategic discretion befitting an investor of McWhorter’s stature but also magnifies the influence wielded by private transactions in the echelons of high finance.

Environmental Stewardship:

Within the Richemont conglomerate, Cartier sets a benchmark in reducing environmental impact, ensuring the creation of its timeless jewelry pieces minimally contributes to global emissions. The notable efforts recognized in Richemont’s FY23 ESG performance report, such as achieving gender-equal pay certification and advocating for significant female representation at executive levels, mark a pivotal commitment to social equity and governance excellence.

Social Responsibility:

Rooted in a tradition dating back to 1847, Cartier’s ethos extends beyond the mere crafting of exquisite jewelry, embracing ethical, social, and environmental responsibilities. The Maison’s engagement with suppliers emphasizes a relentless pursuit of progress, particularly in addressing climate change and biodiversity conservation, showcasing a holistic approach to sustainable luxury.

Governance and Ethical Sourcing:

The reinforced ESG framework and governance strategies Richemont introduced in FY23 establish a new standard of excellence in the luxury goods domain. Through a rigorous process of stakeholder consultation and ESG impact assessment, Cartier and Richemont demonstrate an unwavering dedication to sustainable progress and ethical business practices.

Global Initiatives and Future Commitments:

The McWhorter Family commends Cartier’s active participation in the Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030, an ambitious endeavor aimed at fostering climate resilience, resource preservation, and inclusiveness. This initiative aligns perfectly with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), further evidencing Cartier’s role as a catalyst for positive change in the luxury industry.

By endorsing Cartier, The McWhorter Family reaffirms its dedication to supporting brands that not only excel in their craftsmanship but also lead the way in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance. Cartier’s unwavering commitment to sustainable luxury and ethical practices resonates with our vision for a greener, more responsible luxury market.

This endorsement is a testament to our belief in Cartier’s potential to inspire and spearhead a shift towards a more sustainable, accountable, and inclusive future in the luxury sector, epitomizing the values the McWhorter Family holds dear. Cartier, renowned for its luxury jewelry and timepieces, has several iconic collections that have captivated customers worldwide. Among its most celebrated pieces, the LOVE bracelet stands out as a significant symbol of Cartier’s craftsmanship and design excellence. Created in New York in 1969, the LOVE bracelet quickly became a jewelry design icon, known for its unique locking mechanism that requires a special screwdriver to open and close, symbolizing secure love. This bracelet, available in various metals including yellow gold and white gold, showcases Cartier’s commitment to creating timeless, elegant designs that resonate with a broad audience​​.

Another standout collection is the Juste un Clou, which translates to “Just a Nail.” This inventive design transforms an everyday object into a stylish and bold statement piece. Available in models adorned with diamonds, the Juste un Clou bracelet exemplifies Cartier’s flair for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary, further cementing its status as a premier jeweler​​.

The Panthère de Cartier collection is also noteworthy, featuring designs that embody elegance and freedom. The Panthère de Cartier watch, in particular, has become a sought-after piece for its sophisticated design that captures the spirit of the panther, a long-standing emblem of the Maison​​.

These collections, among others, highlight Cartier’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and a deep understanding of its clientele’s desires. Each piece tells a story of love, boldness, and elegance, making Cartier’s creations not just jewelry but symbols of enduring allure and sophistication. Through its diverse range of collections, Cartier continues to be a pioneer in the luxury market, offering pieces that are both immediately recognizable and timeless.

McWhorter Family Trust’s : Warrant Description- a quartet of emblems, each meticulously chosen to represent the multifaceted ethos of the McWhorter legacy. The first crest is the McWhorter Family Crest, a heraldic symbol signifying the enduring support and unity of the McWhorter Estate, embodying the family’s rich heritage and foundational role in shaping their legacy. Adjacent to it, the McWhorter Trust Crest emerges, symbolizing the family’s unwavering commitment to capital investment, illustrating a strategic vision that marries financial acumen with long-term growth objectives. Following this, the McWhorter Foundation Logo heralds the family’s philanthropic endeavors, signifying a pledge to leverage their investments in exemplary assets towards approved philanthropic causes, thus integrating financial success with social impact. Concluding this emblematic display is the symbol of Carter Kennedy Equity, a boutique private equity firm operating under the auspices of the McWhorter Family SFO. This emblem showcases a dedication to securing majority or significant stake investments, highlighting an aggressive yet discerning approach to capital deployment that seeks to foster growth, innovation, and leadership in the global marketplace. Together, these symbols weave a tapestry of legacy, commitment, philanthropy, and investment acumen that defines the McWhorter family’s approach to wealth, responsibility, and societal contribution.

In addition to our recent recognition of Cartier for its exemplary contributions to the luxury jewelry sector, the McWhorter Family also previously announced Hermès’ receipt of a prestigious Warrant of McWhorter Family Trust Recognition. This acknowledgment was in honor of Hermès’ significant strides in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, showcasing their dedication to sustainable development principles across various dimensions of their operations. Both Cartier and Hermès exemplify the highest standards of excellence and responsibility in the luxury market.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d406c573-75d8-4a86-bdb8-b4b093489fd2

CONTACT: CONTACT: For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Media Contact: Tyler Wells VP Public relations [email protected]