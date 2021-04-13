C.R. England Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Breaking News
Salt Lake City, UT, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C.R. England is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Best Managed Company,” said Chad England, C.R. England Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of our management group, but this award also represents the work of our entire C.R. England team, including our leadership, corporate team members and nearly 6,000 drivers. Their unified commitment to embracing our corporate values not only makes C.R. England a leader in the transportation industry, but makes it a great place to work. With the context of the challenges of the past year, it’s particularly rewarding to know we are being recognized for managing a company that got stronger and even more unified when things got harder. C.R. England is committed to providing our employees stability and growth opportunities while at the same time giving back to our communities.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com. 

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and is one of North America’s largest refrigerated transportation companies. C.R. England services include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services. Visit www.crengland.com. To learn more about C.R. England’s goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

CONTACT: David Allred
C. R. England, Inc.
801-974-3880
[email protected]

