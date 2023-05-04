NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. (“C3.ai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI) on behalf of C3.ai stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether C3.ai has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2023, Kerrisdale Capital (“Kerrisdale”) sent a letter to C3.ai’s auditor, Deloitte & Touche, alleging “serious accounting and disclosure issues.” Kerrisdale’s letter “discuss[ed] the highly conspicuous growth in unbilled receivables to levels we’ve never before seen in software companies. Opaque, confusing and highly concerning disclosures and financials related to the company’s related party and very large customer, Baker Hughes (BKR).”

On this news, C3.ai’s price fell $8.92 per share, or 26.34%, to close at $24.95 per share on April 3, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired C3.ai shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

