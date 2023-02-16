**Joint venture brings together two best-in-class operators to disrupt the food hall industry, with Citizens culinary markets planned around the world. In April 2023, the first 25,000 square foot Citizens Market will open at Phipps Plaza, a world-class destination for hospitality, shopping, dining, work and entertainment and one of the most coveted locations in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.****Partnership brings Legends’ industry leading culinary operations and global relationships to complement C3’s world-class innovative brands helmed by the group’s renowned chefs and famed celebrity, YouTube and influencer partners.****Announcement follows the recent expansion of C3’s food tech with new proprietary GO by Citizens ordering platform which will embed and complement the group’s B2B and B2C offerings and provide added revenue generation for C3’sCitizens culinary markets.**

C3 x Legends Partnership Announcement Graphic C3 and Legends team up to build the world’s premier management business to operate Citizens culinary centers in the United States and Europe.

Miami, FL, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the fastest-growing global food tech platform and Legends, the data-intelligence fueled global premium experiences company that specializes in delivering holistic solutions for sports and entertainment organizations and venues, today announced a joint venture to build the world’s premier management business to operate and manage Citizens culinary markets throughout the United States and Europe. The joint venture will bring two of the world’s leading operators together, combining Legends’ global operations platform used at the world’s leading sports and entertainment venues with C3‘s innovative and award-winning culinary brands and IP technology. The partnership will leverage both companies’ brand cachet, scale and global network of immersive, social and community experiences centered around a mutual appreciation of culinary excellence.

A foodie’s playground, Citizens’ culinary markets include a line-up of C3’s fan favorite brands such as Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. C3 and Legends have future Citizens culinary markets planned for 2023 in Chicago and Miami and in 2024 in London.

C3 and Legends are teaming up to launch their first location together in Atlanta. The 25,000 square foot space will open at Phipps Plaza, a world-class destination for hospitality, shopping, dining, work and entertainment and one of the most coveted locations in Buckhead. Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza is set to open in April.

“Whether sharing a meal at a Michelin starred restaurant or on the bleachers at a stadium, food is a powerful catalyst for connection,” said Sam Nazarian, C3 by sbe’s Founder and CEO. “The partnership with Legends will integrate solutions to our leading Citizens culinary markets – powering the next evolution of our unparalleled offerings.”

The C3 team has assembled an internationally acclaimed culinary team with menus curated by global chefs including Dani Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto, Dario Cecchini, Ralph Perrazzo, and Wes Avila as well as a collection of leading digital creators, influencers and celebrities like Tastemade, Matt Stonie, Cindy Lou and Sofia Vergara.

Through the partnership, Legends will also provide the company’s hospitality partners at world-class sports and entertainment venues around the world the opportunity to add C3’s chef inspired and award-winning culinary brands into the fan experience.

“Legends is excited to partner with C3 to provide our operational expertise and global hospitality network to aide in the development of Citizens culinary markets, creating quality dining experiences for customers around the world,” said Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends. “As well, our partnership with C3 will further expand our in-venue offerings for our partners and their fans, reinforcing our commitment to providing an innovative, customized and delicious culinary experience.”

C3 continues to catapult its success into new ventures and markets globally, with more than 40 tier one digital brand and restaurant concepts, C3 continues to lead the industry as the pioneer in food tech and premium QSR brands.

ABOUT C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, Brookfield Properties, a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3‘s culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3-established shared kitchens, Citizens culinary markets, and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. Additionally, C3 has partnered with California-based Soom Fresh Mediterranean and famed Miami cookie purveyor Cindy Lou’s Cookies. To learn more, visit C3bysbe.com.

ABOUT LEGENDS

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow @TheLegendsWay on Twitter and Instagram.

