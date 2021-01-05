Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with Isoray’s Cesium-131 Brachytherapy Seeds to Treat Prostate Cancer

C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with Isoray’s Cesium-131 Brachytherapy Seeds to Treat Prostate Cancer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C4 Imaging LLC is pleased to announce that Isoray Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging’s Sirius® positive-signal MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Markers with Isoray’s Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds.

Sirius is implanted during the treatment of prostate cancer with brachytherapy and is used to facilitate brachytherapy seed localization within the prostate utilizing a single post-implant MRI procedure. This allows the benefits of MRI assisted brachytherapy, also known as MRI assisted radiosurgery or MARS™, to be made available to all prostate cancer patients treated with brachytherapy.

“This is a significant milestone,” said Andrew Bright, President and CEO of C4 Imaging. “Sirius MRI Markers will enable Isoray’s customers to fully utilize the benefits of MRI seed localization.” He added, “We’re delighted to partner with Isoray. They are leading innovators in the use of brachytherapy to treat prostate cancer, as well as other tumors, and recognize the potential of MRI to optimize treatment quality and patient care.”

Isoray CEO Lori Woods commented, “This achievement represents another step forward in Isoray’s leadership in providing effective prostate cancer therapeutic tools to patients and the doctors who treat them. We are excited to partner with C4 Imaging and bring together the benefits of their innovative technology and our proprietary isotope to achieve new strides in the ongoing fight against prostate cancer.”

Brachytherapy, or internal radiation therapy, is a leading, cost-effective option for the treatment of prostate cancer. Isoray is the world’s only producer of Cesium-131, commercially known as Cesium Blu™, brachytherapy seeds. Cesium-131 is a radioactive isotope that delivers a minimally invasive and highly targeted treatment to the site of the cancer preserving healthy tissue and organs. Patients benefit from the rapid resolution of their side effects allowing them to return to their normal lives quickly.

About C4 IMAGING
C4 Imaging develops medical devices that enable clinicians to more accurately perform image-guided procedures. The company’s proprietary technology, C4, has been developed as Sirius, the first Positive-Signal MRI Marker, as well as Orion™, an MRI Marker that enables accurate MRI–based treatment planning for cancer patients being treated with high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Sirius® and Orion™ both enable the adoption of MARS – MRI-Assisted RadioSurgery. C4’s Multimodality Fiducial Marker was recently FDA cleared and will be launched in 2021; it will allow the benefits of positive-signal MRI to be offered to the hundreds of thousands of patients who receive radiotherapy each year. To learn more, please visit www.c4imaging.com. Join us on Facebook/siriusmri.

About Isoray
Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Join us on Facebook/Isoray. Follow us on Twitter @Isoray.

CONTACT: Contact
C4 Imaging: Andrew Bright (609) 933-5895, [email protected]
Isoray: Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747
Isoray Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.