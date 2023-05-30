C4 Therapeutics to Receive a $10 Million Upfront Payment, a $25 Million Equity Investment and is Eligible to Receive up to $357 Million for Development and Commercial Milestones Plus Royalties on Net Sales in Greater China

Betta Pharmaceuticals to Develop and Commercialize CFT8919 in Greater China and Eligible to Receive Royalties on Net Sales Outside of Greater China

The Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Accelerates Development of CFT8919 in Key International Markets

WATERTOWN, Mass. and HANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, and Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd (Betta) (SZ300558), a leading pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative oncology therapies in China, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of CFT8919 in Greater China (including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan). CFT8919 is an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against EGFR L858R for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, C4T expects to receive $35 million, which includes $10 million in upfront cash as well as a $25 million one-time equity investment, to be completed following the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Additionally, C4T is eligible for up to $357 million in potential milestones and low to mid-double-digit percent royalties on net sales in the licensed territories. Betta will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of CFT8919 in the licensed territories and is eligible to receive low single-digit percent royalties on net sales outside of Greater China. C4T retains the right to develop and commercialize CFT8919 in all territories outside of Greater China.

“We are excited to partner with Betta to develop CFT8919, an orally bioavailable allosteric EGFR L858R degrader, with the potential to treat NSCLC patients with EGFR L858R mutations in Greater China and beyond,” said Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer of C4 Therapeutics. “With their strong track record of developing and commercializing NSCLC therapies in China, we believe Betta is the ideal partner to advance CFT8919 clinical development in a region where there is a high prevalence of lung cancer patients with the EGFR L858R mutation.”

“The collaboration with C4T is another important collaboration for Betta’s partnerships with top-tier biotech companies,” said Lieming Ding, chairman and chief executive officer of Betta. “The collaboration will further expand Betta’s product pipeline and improve the productivity of the company’s R&D, from discovery to clinical development, and to commercialization. We will leverage the capabilities and resources of both parties and continue developing innovative drugs to benefit more patients.”

In preclinical studies, CFT8919 is active in in vitro and in vivo models of EGFR L858R driven NSCLC with broad coverage of on-target resistant mutations and intracranial activity, with the potential to prevent or treat brain metastases in these patients. CFT8919 has been designed to bind to an allosteric site, which is uniquely created by the L858R activating mutation, allowing for exquisite selectivity for this mutation. Further, CFT8919 was designed to be effective independent of secondary EGFR mutations, for example T790M and/or C797S. Additionally, CFT8919 demonstrated potent anti-proliferation activity against a panel of cell lines harboring either L858R single mutation or L858R with additional EGFR mutations that confer resistance to approved EGFR inhibitors such as osimertinib or erlotinib, while sparing cell lines with wild-type EGFR.

In China, approximately 693,000 patients were diagnosed with NSCLC in 2020 and approximately 40% of these cases are driven by the EGFR mutation. The L858R mutation is the second most common EGFR mutation, found in approximately 40% of NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations in China. Typically, these patients experience a less durable response to approved EGFR inhibitors, including osimertinib.

C4T is on track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CFT8919 for the treatment of NSCLC in the first half of 2023.

MSQ Ventures served as an advisor to C4T and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to C4T. Han Kun Law Offices served as legal counsel to Betta.

About CFT8919

CFT8919 is an orally bioavailable allosteric BiDAC™ degrader that is designed to be potent and selective against EGFR bearing an oncogenic L858R mutation. In preclinical studies, CFT8919 is active in in vitro and in vivo models of L858R driven non-small cell lung cancer. Importantly, CFT8919 retains full activity against additional EGFR mutations that confer resistance against approved EGFR inhibitors including L858R-C797S, L858R-T790M, and L858R-T790M-C797S.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About Betta Pharmaceuticals

Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (SZ300558) is a commercial-staged pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative oncology products to meet high unmet medical needs. With about 2,000 employees in Hangzhou and Beijing, Betta’s integrated R&D platform ranges from small-molecule to biologics discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, sales and marketing. Betta’s leading product – icotinib (Conmana®), the first innovative oncology product domestically developed and launched in China – is one of the top selling targeted therapies for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, having achieved more than 13 billion RMB accumulated sales since launched and benefited more than 500,000 patients in China. Betta currently has 3 marketed products, 15 programs in clinical development and 2 molecules under NDA review by the NMPA. Throughout the years, Betta has set up strategic partnerships with Xcovery LLC., Merus N.V., Agenus Inc. and other top-tier biotech companies, with the ultimate objective to deliver innovative health solutions around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.bettapharma.com/en.php.

C4T Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com

Betta Pharmaceuticals Contact:

Jianhao Shen

Director, Securities Affairs

Jianhao.shen@bettapharma.com