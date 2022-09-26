C4 Therapeutics to Present at Bank of America Securities Precision Oncology Conference 2022

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Bank of America Securities Precision Oncology Conference 2022.

Presentation Details:

Event: Bank of America Securities Precision Oncology Conference 2022

Date/Time: Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Solberg

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Loraine Spreen

Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com