C5ISR Market Research Report by Type (Land, Naval, Airborne and Space), Place of Performance (OCONUS, CONUS, In-Theatre and Back Office), Application (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare), End-Use (Defense [Homeland Security and Military] and Commercial [Commercial Spaces and Critical Infrastructure]) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2030

New York, US, Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C5ISR Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ C5ISR Market Information by Type, Place of Performance, Application, End-Use, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market can reach USD 143.83 Billion by 2030, and achieve a CAGR of 3.20% between 2020 and 2030.

Market Scope

C5ISR means command, control, communication, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The system is used for integrating information received from logistical and operational forces as well as civilian agencies that helps understand and assess a situation by getting operational awareness on the basis of that information.

The received information allows the commander to carry out operational planning and therefore, have a competitive edge over their opponents. It is a real-time, advanced monitoring system that controls every activity from one common point and can make accurate decisions all through the operation. It has several applications including command & control, missile defense & radar, combat systems, and unmanned systems.

Within the defense sector, a C5ISR system offers necessary data of a particular location using various tools that conduct military operations in a variety of complex operational situations pertaining to land, sea, and air. C5ISR has crucial defense applications, due to which emerging countries are spending considerably on defense equipment to deal with their opponents.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 143.83 Billion CAGR 3.20 % (2020-2030 ) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Place of Performance, Application, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers Growing international seaborne trade

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the C5ISR market include

Kratos Defence and Security Solutions, Inc.

BAE System Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB Group

Thales Group

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Finmeccanica Spa

BAE Systems

SELEX ES

Almaz-Ante

Reutech Radar Systems

Aselsan

Aupair Power

Huntington Ingalls Industries

L-3 Communications

United Aircraft Corp.

Honeywell International

SAFRAN, Textron

Mitsubishi Heavy ventures

General Electric

Elbit Systems

Hindustan Aeronautics

ThyssenKrupp

CACI International

Tactical Missiles Corp

These players are mostly involved in new launches & technological and product developments to enhance their global presence and positions in the active protection system industry. These players also focus on foraying into new markets by introducing technologically innovative and cost-effective infrastructure and platforms. In addition to product launches and innovations, these companies also adopt agreements and partnerships contracts strategies.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The C5ISR industry benefits from the rise in defence spending by the governments to be ready for any external threats as well as the surging need for modern surveillance along with improved security. Aided by the growth in unmanned missions in the military, which need innovative communication platforms like C5ISR, the global market will see a remarkable surge in the years to come.

The rising danger of illegal activities is making countries look for proficient and advanced security frameworks that send convenient and quick data to safeguard personnel. C5ISR is extensively used in cases like these. The countries are also concentrating on adopting ways to be prepared for any conceivable dangers, which should enhance the use of C5ISR systems in the years to come.

Market Restraints:

The C5ISR market can face issues in the coming years, in the form of the high requirement for substantial funding to acquire such advanced systems. This can be a huge problem for emerging countries with limited defense budgets.

Furthermore, the fact that various countries are not following the US standards and are using substandard systems acquired from other nations, like Russia, Germany, and France will be a major challenge.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown have been brutal on the defense industry, with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a reduction in government funding. Acquisition of new advanced systems has been tough following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic owing to the economic downfall worldwide.

However, with the lockdown now being lifted up and a major focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, players are now able to continue with their business and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean quicker recovery for the C5ISR industry in the years to follow.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The C5ISR types are naval, land, space and airborne. The land segment can lead the market in the near future, as it attained the highest valuation of USD 51,782.2 million in 2018 and can touch USD 60,812.7 million by 2027. On the other hand, the airborne segment will reach USD 40,445.9 million by 2027, exhibiting the fastest growth rate of 4.14% between 2020 and 2027.

By Performance

With respect to the places of performance, the C5ISR industry is divided into CONUS, OCONUS, back office and in-theatre.

By Application

Top applications of C5ISR systems are control, command, computers, communication, intelligence, combat, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and surveillance. The surveillance and reconnaissance segment accrued a valuation of USD 30,326.4 million in 2018 and is in the lead.

By End-Use

The major industry end-users are defense as well as commercial. The defense segment can be subdivided into military and homeland security.

Regional Insights

North America occupies the highest share in the C5ISR market and should remain the dominant one all through the forecast period, thanks to the strong base of a huge number of renowned manufacturers in the region. The U.S. government is focused on strengthening the defense forces with the adoption of the latest technologies, which will also favor the industry.

The C5ISR market in Europe as well as the Asia Pacific can expect to attain a substantial growth rate in the next several years, on account of the drastic rise in security attacks and threats.

Discover more research Reports on AEROSPACE & DEFENSE , by Market Research Future:

Urban Air Mobility Market Research Report: Information by Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Architecture, Range (Inter-City, Intra-City), Infrastructure, Part, Propulsion, Hardware, Software, Platform, Application, and Region—Forecast till 2030

Defense Cybersecurity Market Report: By Type (Fully Electric and Hybrid), System (Energy Storage Systems, Power Generation, Power Conversion and Power Distribution Systems), Ship Type (Commercial and Defense), Operation (Manned, Remotely Operated and Autonomous) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2030

