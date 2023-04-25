Through a partnership with CleanHub, Cabeau’s Evolution Earth pillow will recover nearly 25,000 kg of plastic from the ocean

Cabeau Evolution Earth Now Available In honor of Earth Month, global travel comfort brand Cabeau is proud to announce its plans and commitment to achieving plastic neutrality, along with the launch of a brand new, sustainable neck pillow, the Evolution Earth. Every purchase of the Evolution Earth pillow directly supports Cabeau’s efforts to recover ocean-bound plastic through its partnership with CleanHub.

Super Soft, Sustainable Travel Essentials That Give Back A true evolution of the brand’s award-winning neck pillows, the new Evolution Earth is made from recycled materials and is a completely recyclable product. The removable machine-washable cover is made from recycled, eco-friendly RPET fabric and is extremely soft and supple.

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honor of Earth Month, global travel comfort brand Cabeau is proud to announce its plans and commitment to achieving plastic neutrality, along with the launch of a brand new, sustainable neck pillow, the Evolution Earth.

Through a partnership with CleanHub, an organization aimed at keeping plastic pollution out of our oceans, Cabeau has committed to recovering almost 25,000kg of ocean-bound plastic. This is equivalent to the amount of plastic Cabeau will use each year, becoming a plastic neutral company. The global nonprofit organization works with collection hubs in low socioeconomic, coastal areas at greatest risk of plastic waste mismanagement and traces every piece of plastic collected to verify the process.

Today Cabeau also announces the launch of its new Evolution Earth (EE) neck pillow. A true evolution of the brand’s award-winning neck pillows, the EE is made from recycled materials and is a completely recyclable product. It features a premium, recyclable memory foam core and a removable machine-washable cover that is made from recycled, eco-friendly RPET fabric (recycled polyethylene terephthalate). The fabric is extremely soft and supple, delivering ultimate comfort that is non-irritating for even the most sensitive skin. Every purchase of the Evolution Earth pillow directly supports Cabeau’s efforts to recover ocean-bound plastic.

“As a global company that has been blessed to sell millions of travel products around the world and meet incredible people from all over, we consider ourselves global citizens and it is our responsibility to leave this planet better than we found it. We wanted to go beyond using recycled materials in our products and work with an organization that not only allows us to recover more plastic than we use, but also empower workers in areas that need it most.” said David Sternlight, founder and CEO of Cabeau.

Cabeau’s new Evolution Earth also features an innovative new chin strap to fully support your head, preventing your head from falling forward. It has raised side supports and a hidden pocket for stashing ear plugs and ear buds. The EE is available in four colorways – Terra, Fire, Water, and Wind – in honor of the four elements. The Evolution Earth is available now on Cabeau.com and Amazon.

Media Inquiries

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6’8” tall pro-basketball player’s passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau’s technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company’s epochal success. Cabeau’s award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6bcc025-62cb-4c44-a020-a3612f125049

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd2789ec-21b5-47ec-9fe9-cfd148e3c580