CableLabs launches 10G Challenge to support innovators and accelerate the development of applications for the 10G network

Oct. 12, 2021

Presented by CableLabs on behalf of the cable industry, the 10G Challenge will award over $300,000 to winners and will be judged by Corning, Mayo Clinic and Zoom

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CableLabs®, the leading innovation and research and development lab for the cable industry, today introduced the 10G Challenge at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2021 to encourage innovators to think about future technologies that operate on the 10G network, a broadband technology platform that will deliver internet speeds 10 times faster than today’s networks and 100 times faster than what most consumers currently experience. CableLabs has committed over $300,000 in cash prizes to the winners of the Challenge.

“We are looking for innovators that are building services, products and applications that will benefit from the most robust broadband network,” said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. “Whether you’re a growing company, an inventor, a university student or an entrepreneurial venture, we want to help you develop the technologies that will inspire the way we live, work, learn and play in the future.”

The 10G Challenge is focused on encouraging innovation in four categories: 

Live: The Live category, which will be judged with help from Mayo Clinic, focuses on the use of communications technologies in health care. This video contains more information on what the future of health care could look like. 
Work: A suite of intuitive technologies will transform the way we collaborate and solve problems, boosting creativity and productivity. The Work category, judged by Corning, emphasizes technologies that can make us more productive professionals. This video includes more information about what the future of work could look like.
Learn: Judged in part by Zoom, the Learn category centers on technologies that make learning and collaborating easier and more effective. No matter where education happens, technology should enable people to teach, learn, connect and work from anywhere. This video highlights what the future of education could look like. 
Play: The Play category highlights technologies that will take VR and AR to new heights, transforming immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. This video describes what the future of gaming and entertainment could look like. 
“Regardless of where work, learning, or health care takes place, Zoom helps people connect and engage,” said Brendan Ittelson, CTO of Zoom. “Whether in an online or hybrid environment, we look forward to seeing how the next generation of technological learning tools will enable new ways of working, learning and providing health care.”

To participate in the 10G Challenge, innovators (a resident of the U.S. or Canada over the age of 18) must submit a short video describing their technology or idea and fill out a submission form by July 1, 2022. Each product, service, application or technology must show how it would use at least a 1 Gbps network. All submissions will be reviewed by representatives from the participating companies to determine finalists in each category. 

Six winners will be chosen: one winner in each category, a People’s Choice winner and a Grand Prize winner. Winners will be chosen by industry leaders and will be notified in August 2022. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $100,000 USD cash prize to help move their technology forward, while category winners will receive a $50,000 USD cash prize and the People’s Choice winner will receive a $10,000 USD cash prize.

“Presented on behalf of the cable industry, the 10G Challenge encourages visionary innovators to develop cutting-edge technologies that require 10G’s extended broadband network to operate,” said Michael Powell, president and CEO of NCTA—The Internet and Television Association. “We recognize the combination of technologies that make up the 10G platform will allow for seamless connections anytime, anywhere on any device, advancing a myriad of new immersive digital experiences that will power America’s digital ambitions.”

For more information about the 10G Challenge or to submit your product, service, application or technology for consideration, please visit 10Gchallenge.com. 

About CableLabs
As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry.

About the 10G Challenge The 10G Challenge is presented by CableLabs on behalf of the cable industry to inspire innovators to leverage the 10G network and encourage the swift adoption of new, life-changing technologies. For more information, visit www.10GChallenge.com.

